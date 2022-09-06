ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022

Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Friends, family remember victims of deadly York County crash

Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs...
BOONE, NC
WBTV

“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+. Celebrate with Senior Center participants,...
SALISBURY, NC
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Catawba College building fire quickly extinguished

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small fire in a building under renovation on the Catawba College campus was quickly extinguished, according to school officials. During their routine rounds early this morning, Catawba Public Safety Officers noticed a fire on an exterior wall of the Center for the Environment. Local fire...
SALISBURY, NC
Gaston County Schools educators prepare for town hall to discuss payroll with state leaders, school administrators

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools educators are banding together as their fight for correct paychecks continues. The Gaston County North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) is preparing for a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Teachers, custodians, retirees, and other employees invited district administrators, state senators,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
GRANITE QUARRY, NC
“I’m broken hearted,”: Loved ones talk about the life of friends killed in I-77 crash in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Coroner released the names of the people killed in a crash on I-77 Sunday morning that shut the interstate down for hours. First responders tell us a pickup truck was driving the wrong way when it hit a car traveling south on the interstate. Three people inside the car were ejected, killing all three.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Cayden Dubbeld Bee Mighty/NICU blanket Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting today and going until September 18th, a blanket drive to benefit local NICU babies is happening across Charlotte. You can donate new and gently-used blankets to both Levine Children’s and Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.... the idea was started by one mom, in honor of her 3-year-old son, Cayden.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bivalent boosters are available at Rowan County Public Health

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: The new bivalent booster is now available at Rowan County Public Health. This new booster targets both the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that currently make up 98% of all the COVID sickness in our state. As new variants of the...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Reporter Notebook: London Journal Day One

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yes, I was really excited to get the assignment, but honestly, there’s a lot of apprehension. Today is the day I leave Charlotte to fly to London to cover events leading up to, and including the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This...
