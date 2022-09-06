Read full article on original website
WBTV
Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother calling for change after an exhausting battle to get her special needs daughter a treadmill. Our WBTV Investigates Team is digging for answers about what went wrong with the approval process for her insurance, the new managed care organization in Mecklenburg County. The pandemic...
WBTV
Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of the...
WBTV
Friends, family remember victims of deadly York County crash
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs...
WBTV
“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+. Celebrate with Senior Center participants,...
WBTV
Firefighters investigating east Charlotte house fire that was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a large house fire that was intentionally set on Saturday night. The fire took place in a home on Commonwealth Avenue in east Charlotte around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say it took 30 firefighters to control the fire in 20...
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
WBTV
Rock Hill Schools holds community conversation after three guns found in schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A community conversation was just what the Rock Hill Schools wanted and it was what the district put together. This meeting was recently put on the calendar specifically to address the gun issue inside Rock Hill schools. The message since these guns were found has...
WBTV
Catawba College building fire quickly extinguished
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small fire in a building under renovation on the Catawba College campus was quickly extinguished, according to school officials. During their routine rounds early this morning, Catawba Public Safety Officers noticed a fire on an exterior wall of the Center for the Environment. Local fire...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
WBTV
Gaston County Schools educators prepare for town hall to discuss payroll with state leaders, school administrators
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools educators are banding together as their fight for correct paychecks continues. The Gaston County North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) is preparing for a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Teachers, custodians, retirees, and other employees invited district administrators, state senators,...
WBTV
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
WBTV
“I’m broken hearted,”: Loved ones talk about the life of friends killed in I-77 crash in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Coroner released the names of the people killed in a crash on I-77 Sunday morning that shut the interstate down for hours. First responders tell us a pickup truck was driving the wrong way when it hit a car traveling south on the interstate. Three people inside the car were ejected, killing all three.
WBTV
Cayden Dubbeld Bee Mighty/NICU blanket Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting today and going until September 18th, a blanket drive to benefit local NICU babies is happening across Charlotte. You can donate new and gently-used blankets to both Levine Children’s and Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.... the idea was started by one mom, in honor of her 3-year-old son, Cayden.
WBTV
Bivalent boosters are available at Rowan County Public Health
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: The new bivalent booster is now available at Rowan County Public Health. This new booster targets both the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that currently make up 98% of all the COVID sickness in our state. As new variants of the...
WBTV
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a walking trail in Matthews on Sunday morning. According to the Matthews Police Department, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Crestdale Heritage Trail in the area of Club View Lane.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
WBTV
Newton man dies in rollover crash in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A single-vehicle crash on Friday in Catawba County claimed the life of a Newton man. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the crash on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. Troopers said...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
WBTV
Reporter Notebook: London Journal Day One
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yes, I was really excited to get the assignment, but honestly, there’s a lot of apprehension. Today is the day I leave Charlotte to fly to London to cover events leading up to, and including the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This...
WBTV
Authorities: Stolen vehicle rolls over officer’s foot following Alexander County chase, woman charged
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A chase in Alexander County ended with the vehicle rolling over a deputy’s foot and a woman’s arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle, among other charges. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call in reference suspicious vehicle at...
