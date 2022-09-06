Read full article on original website
Related
$83.8 million awarded in Michigan placemaking grants
Fresh grant money is being pumped in Michigan housing and placemaking projects.
abc12.com
Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program
Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
nbc25news.com
Land Bank has demolished 8,000 properties in Flint over the past 18 years
FLINT, Mich. - Blight continues to be an issue that residents and officials in Flint are concerned about. The Genesee County Land Bank says that since 2004, approximately 8,000 properties have been demolished in the City of Flint alone, but there is still work to be done. According to the...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw's largest thrift store opening Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw's largest thrift store will have its grand opening Friday by Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI). On September 9 at 8:30 a.m., VOAMI will have a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new store. The community will get to have a first look at the 27,000-square-foot store during the ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
WNEM
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
abc12.com
Hemlock Semiconductor planning $375 million expansion in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hemlock Semiconductor is expanding again in Saginaw County with plans to create 170 more jobs. The global supplier of hyper-pure polysilicon is planning to invest $375 million into its Thomas Township campus west of Saginaw. The project will help Hemlock Semiconductor meet rising demand for polysilicon to make semiconductor chips and solar panels.
WNEM
CMU prepares for Home Opener
Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint. A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. Project Community Connect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Project Community Connect is back after a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
WNEM
Hemlock Semiconductor’s $375M investment to bring 170 jobs to area
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An infrastructure project will bring a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) to Thomas Township, creating 170 jobs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced their support for the project on Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will allow HSC to...
WNEM
Project Community Connect providing resources, services to those in need
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -An event in Midland Wednesday helped provide resources and services for those in need. Project Community Connect returned after two years on hiatus during the pandemic. The event at Trinity Lutheran on Jefferson Avenue provided on-site representatives from area agencies to help those in need with low-income...
WNEM
Business owners disappointed city denied outdoor dining extension
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Local bar and restaurant owners are disappointed after city commissioners denied a road closure extension that allows outdoor dining on Midland Street in Bay City. “It was very surprising that they decided not to extend us,” Lucky’s Pub Owner Jay Samborn said. “You know,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
WNEM
Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
WNEM
Flint City Clerk announces retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement during a city council meeting Wednesday night. Brown, who has held the position for 25 years, will officially retire on Sept. 30. While announcing her retirement, Brown thanked the community for allowing her to serve for so many...
Families flock to Michigan State Fair
Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun. Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s. There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint.
La Unión Cívica to host Saginaw Taco Fest
SAGINAW, MI-- La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw, now celebrating its 77th anniversary, has announced it will be putting on a Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet (4200 Bay Rd.) the event is being done to celebrate ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
WNEM
Several departments respond to fire at Flint Township apartment building
Flint Township, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters from several mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of an apartment fire in Flint Township. Genesee County 911 reports the call came in at 9:40 p.m. near Western Pines Apartments on Noble Avenue, south of Corunna Road and east of Elms Road. WNEM-TV5...
WNEM
Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze
WEBBERVILE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan. A local farm in Webberville created a two-in-one maze that features both the Spartans and the Wolverines. The farm designed two mazes in one! Big Kids can enjoy...
WNEM
Seeking Justice, a mother of a victim that was shot is suing Saginaw 911 Authority
In this Thursday edition of Friday Night Lights, we have sweet plays of the week sponsored by Isabella Bank. Local historians and former staff share sentiments on loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local historians and former staff share sentiments on loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
Comments / 0