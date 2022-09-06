ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Overturned trailer spills dye on I-85 in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, where officials said a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. The dye was organic...
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend

Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

City: Haywood Road closed while workers set pedestrian bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says Haywood Road will be closed while overnight workers set up the new Swamp Rabbit Trail pedestrian bridge. Haywood Road will be closed the night of Friday, Sept.. 9 from Halton Road to the new Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. A detour will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continues to 7 a.m. Saturday.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Dye
thejournalonline.com

Piedmont woman dies in mobile home fire – River Road

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman discovered in a house fire by firefighters. A 911 call was received around 1:20 pm Wednesday reporting a house fire at 1197 River Road in Piedmont. Upon arrival of the Fire Department they found a mobile home...
PIEDMONT, SC
WSPA 7News

Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys house in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Fire Department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported. Crews responding to house fire in Laurens County on...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department have found a missing man who was last seen in August. According to police, 38-year-old Johnny Mattison was last seen on August 21 on Patio Road.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
BLACKSBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on Highway 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. The victim was identified as Wayne Dupre West, 56, of Pauline, according to Spartanburg County...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

State of Emergency at South Carolina animal shelters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the state are running out of space to care for animals. So much so, that for the first time ever a State of Emergency is declared for all South Carolina shelters. Greenville County Animal Care, a no kill shelter, currently has about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy