brenda benton
2d ago
Not at Atrium. They are pathetic. It's all about making money. They do not care about the patients. They really need to get someone to show them how to operate more efficiently.
4
Earth Angel
2d ago
this hospital needs to be sued many people have checked them self out this hospital because they feel they not getting the best care !!!!
2
Vishwajeet Sawant
2d ago
this needs to be addressed, a patient has to be attended asap atleast in ER
5
