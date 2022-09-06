Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program
Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
WNEM
CMU prepares for Home Opener
Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint. A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. Project Community Connect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Project Community Connect is back after a...
WNEM
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Project Community Connect is back after a 2-year hiatus from Covid. Judge struck down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. CMU prepares for Home...
WNEM
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
abc12.com
Hemlock Semiconductor planning $375 million expansion in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hemlock Semiconductor is expanding again in Saginaw County with plans to create 170 more jobs. The global supplier of hyper-pure polysilicon is planning to invest $375 million into its Thomas Township campus west of Saginaw. The project will help Hemlock Semiconductor meet rising demand for polysilicon to make semiconductor chips and solar panels.
WNEM
Hemlock Semiconductor’s $375M investment to bring 170 jobs to area
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An infrastructure project will bring a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) to Thomas Township, creating 170 jobs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced their support for the project on Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will allow HSC to...
WNEM
Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
nbc25news.com
Land Bank has demolished 8,000 properties in Flint over the past 18 years
FLINT, Mich. - Blight continues to be an issue that residents and officials in Flint are concerned about. The Genesee County Land Bank says that since 2004, approximately 8,000 properties have been demolished in the City of Flint alone, but there is still work to be done. According to the...
Families flock to Michigan State Fair
Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun. Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s. There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint.
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
WNEM
Seeking Justice, a mother of a victim that was shot is suing Saginaw 911 Authority
In this Thursday edition of Friday Night Lights, we have sweet plays of the week sponsored by Isabella Bank. Local historians and former staff share sentiments on loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local historians and former staff share sentiments on loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
WNEM
Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
WNEM
Project Community Connect providing resources, services to those in need
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -An event in Midland Wednesday helped provide resources and services for those in need. Project Community Connect returned after two years on hiatus during the pandemic. The event at Trinity Lutheran on Jefferson Avenue provided on-site representatives from area agencies to help those in need with low-income...
WNEM
Flint City Clerk announces retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement during a city council meeting Wednesday night. Brown, who has held the position for 25 years, will officially retire on Sept. 30. While announcing her retirement, Brown thanked the community for allowing her to serve for so many...
WNEM
Several departments respond to fire at Flint Township apartment building
Flint Township, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters from several mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of an apartment fire in Flint Township. Genesee County 911 reports the call came in at 9:40 p.m. near Western Pines Apartments on Noble Avenue, south of Corunna Road and east of Elms Road. WNEM-TV5...
5 Things You Didn’t Know You’d Miss About Flint
Many of us have moved away for some amount of time. Our work, families, or education take us out of our hometowns—sometimes for a couple of years, other times much longer. You start to notice little things you took for granted during each trip home. In my case, visiting friends & family all around Genesee County made me realize the 5 things I missed the most — and glad I’m back to enjoy them again.
wsgw.com
Missing Flint Girl Reported Safe
A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
Gas leak ‘contributed’ to deadly Hogarth Avenue explosion, but cause remains undetermined: state
FLINT, MI – A natural gas leak contributed to the November explosion of a Flint home that left two people dead and two injured, but the cause of the explosion is officially undetermined, state officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
