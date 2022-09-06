ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando airport’s new Terminal C has a new car smell worth billions

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Trays automatically collected, and returned to the beginning of the line at the security checkpoint — Media preview of the new Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

On a countdown for opening, Orlando’s new airport space has something like a new car smell but worth $3 billion.

The pungencies of mega digital displays, terrazzo and carpet, lifelike “forever” palm trees, coffee and beer makers that haven’t sold their first brews and a baggage system that will hustle bags from airplane bellies to the 6th and top level are commingling in 1.8 million square feet called Terminal C.

Airport director Kevin Thibault said Terminal C, after five years of construction, is deep into the 90 percent range of being done, or complete enough to behold in previews for invited guests including on Tuesday as among the most wow inducing in the nation as airports go.

“Most of it is with our concession partners,” Thibault said of the work left. “Many of them behind those walls are pretty close to being done.”

For travelers accustomed to the original A and B terminals of Orlando’s airport, those two compare with C in spaciousness, visuals and technology the way a car from the 1980s would with a 2023 model.

A and B have gotten extensive upgrades, but no renovation can provide what C has: enormous spaces in height and depth that seem to always have a big view of sky and to convey being outdoors while indoors. Lightning storms there may prove must-see events.

For fans of well done public spaces, C could be a destination. But only ticketed travelers cleared by Transportation Security Administration security officers can enjoy the signature spectacles of “digital canvases” like the “Moment Vault” and “Windows of the World,” which are difficult to describe in fairness.

On Sept. 20th, C’s first flights will begin, with nearly all provided by international airlines. That’s when the public will get its first whiff of new airport, though relatively few will. Of nearly 50 million passengers annually at Orlando’s airport, the terminal will handle about 12 million.

On Sept. 26, JetBlue, as the terminal’s anchor tenant, will begin flights.

The big four airlines, American, Delta, Southwest and United chose to remain in terminals A and B, as did Spirit, Frontier and a few dozen other carriers.

The architect who developed the concept for Terminal C, Curt Fentress, said its prevailing focus, despite being in the heart of the nation’s theme park capital, is “sun, water, flora and fauna of Central Florida.”

Fentress said he hoped travelers would draw a sense of that from sunlight streaming into the terminal’s major spaces.

“Enjoy this wonderful facility,” he said.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

