Kim Kardashian Has A Net Worth Of $1.8B, And Will Now Become A Private Equity Investor
Watch out Blackstone Inc BX, Kim Kardashian is making her way into private equity. The 41-year-old reality TV personality is collaborating with Jay Sammons, a former executive at Carlyle Group CG, to found SKKY Partners, a PE group that will make investments in rapidly expanding companies across a variety of industries, including hospitality, media, and consumer goods.
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
Benzinga
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Benzinga
PayBito Listed as The Top White Label Crypto Exchange Provider by a Global Tech Research Firm
PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. International crypto exchange PayBito made headlines adding another achievement to its growing list of accolades. The US-based firm was awarded the first position in an international listing of top white-label crypto exchange providers by a global tech research platform TechResearcho, reflecting on the brand's long-running vision of contributing to the crypto and Web 3.0 ecosystem through collaboration instead of competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vice President Harris Announces Coalition Including Firms of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos To Boost Aerospace Industry
Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for the government to boost the aerospace industry. On Friday, she announced that the U.S. is creating a coalition of major space firms to broaden the country's aerospace sector. According to the report, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Boeing Co BA,...
Benzinga
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
Benzinga
The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance Video series provides viewers with an insight into the diverse community dynamics of the Region
FORT DODGE, Iowa (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance continues to showcase the diversity of organizations and businesses in the region with its ten-part video series. The fifth video in the series highlights the retail business owners in the region. Craig Jarrad of Brown's Shoe Fit is a successful example of a local retailer who has been able to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing retail landscape. Jarrad credits his success to his willingness to change with the times and his commitment to customer service. By continually evolving his business model, Jarrad has been able to stay ahead of the competition and build a loyal customer base. The Growth Alliance's video series is intended to highlight the many different types of businesses that call the region home and show how they are contributing to the vibrancy of our community.
Benzinga
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2022 Investor Call Now Available
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") KIO announced today that the Q2 2022 investor call is now available on the Fund's website. Tom Hobby and Richard Schoenfeld hosted the call and provided market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022. Richard Schoenfeld is a Director and a Portfolio Manager for KKR's traded credit funds and Tom Hobby is part of KKR's Client and Partner Group.
Benzinga
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Initial Phase 1 Single Agent Dose Escalation Data for First-in-Class ULK Inhibitor of Autophagy, DCC-3116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
– DCC-3116 Was Well-tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Treatment-Related Serious Adverse Events Observed – – Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Across all Doses Levels Demonstrated Exposure and ULK 1/2 Inhibition Associated with Anti-cancer Efficacy in Preclinical Studies – – Selection of Starting Dose and Initiation of Combination Dose Escalation...
Benzinga
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Bolt Scraps $1.5B Deal To Acquire Crypto Company Wyre
Leading U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc has announced that it is not going ahead with the $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments. In April, the firm declared that it would acquire Wyre amid growing demand for purchasing goods and services with cryptocurrency and the...
Benzinga
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
Benzinga
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Benzinga
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Is Nancy Pelosi Betting Big On Hotels? A Look At An Investment The US Speaker Of The House Made
One of the sectors hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic was hospitality, which included restaurants and hotels. A member of the U.S. Congress could be betting on the comeback of hotels with a recent investment in an LLC that owns hotels. What Happened: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently...
Benzinga
HABANOS, S.A. CELEBRATED 55 YEARS OF SUCCESS FOR COHIBA, THE WORLD'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS PREMIUM TOBACCO BRAND
- The exclusive event held in Havana, Cuba, was attended by people from 43 countries and renowned national and international artists, such as James Morrison, who was in charge of giving the closing concert of the evening. - During the event, two unique humidors in the world were auctioned for...
Benzinga
LTCH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCH of a class action securities lawsuit. The lawsuit on behalf of Latch investors has been commenced in the the United States...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. -KRBP
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Kiromic and certain...
Benzinga
1Globe Capital Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Notifies Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Investors of Class Action Against 1Globe Capital LLC To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential...
Benzinga
Menswear Brand Psycho Bunny Drops Exclusive NFTs Designed by Street Artist Buff Monster
NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. Launching today, menswear brand Psycho Bunny is marking its entry into the metaverse with two back to back releases of 100 limited edition NFTs followed by 5 unique NFTs in an exclusive collaboration with renowned street artist Buff Monster. Super fans of the brand's infamous bunny can digitally own one-of-a-kind limited edition art marking their foray onto the blockchain, encouraging discussion, collection, and trade amongst followers. This digital collaboration reinforces the brand's mission of inspiring self-expression and supporting independent artists, thus furthering the creative economy and expanding the footprint of the digital creative community.
