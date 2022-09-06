FORT DODGE, Iowa (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance continues to showcase the diversity of organizations and businesses in the region with its ten-part video series. The fifth video in the series highlights the retail business owners in the region. Craig Jarrad of Brown's Shoe Fit is a successful example of a local retailer who has been able to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing retail landscape. Jarrad credits his success to his willingness to change with the times and his commitment to customer service. By continually evolving his business model, Jarrad has been able to stay ahead of the competition and build a loyal customer base. The Growth Alliance's video series is intended to highlight the many different types of businesses that call the region home and show how they are contributing to the vibrancy of our community.

