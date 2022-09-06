ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
PayBito Listed as The Top White Label Crypto Exchange Provider by a Global Tech Research Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. International crypto exchange PayBito made headlines adding another achievement to its growing list of accolades. The US-based firm was awarded the first position in an international listing of top white-label crypto exchange providers by a global tech research platform TechResearcho, reflecting on the brand's long-running vision of contributing to the crypto and Web 3.0 ecosystem through collaboration instead of competition.
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance Video series provides viewers with an insight into the diverse community dynamics of the Region

FORT DODGE, Iowa (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance continues to showcase the diversity of organizations and businesses in the region with its ten-part video series. The fifth video in the series highlights the retail business owners in the region. Craig Jarrad of Brown's Shoe Fit is a successful example of a local retailer who has been able to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing retail landscape. Jarrad credits his success to his willingness to change with the times and his commitment to customer service. By continually evolving his business model, Jarrad has been able to stay ahead of the competition and build a loyal customer base. The Growth Alliance's video series is intended to highlight the many different types of businesses that call the region home and show how they are contributing to the vibrancy of our community.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2022 Investor Call Now Available

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") KIO announced today that the Q2 2022 investor call is now available on the Fund's website. Tom Hobby and Richard Schoenfeld hosted the call and provided market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022. Richard Schoenfeld is a Director and a Portfolio Manager for KKR's traded credit funds and Tom Hobby is part of KKR's Client and Partner Group.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Initial Phase 1 Single Agent Dose Escalation Data for First-in-Class ULK Inhibitor of Autophagy, DCC-3116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022

– DCC-3116 Was Well-tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Treatment-Related Serious Adverse Events Observed – – Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Across all Doses Levels Demonstrated Exposure and ULK 1/2 Inhibition Associated with Anti-cancer Efficacy in Preclinical Studies – – Selection of Starting Dose and Initiation of Combination Dose Escalation...
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Bolt Scraps $1.5B Deal To Acquire Crypto Company Wyre

Leading U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc has announced that it is not going ahead with the $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments. In April, the firm declared that it would acquire Wyre amid growing demand for purchasing goods and services with cryptocurrency and the...
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
LTCH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCH of a class action securities lawsuit. The lawsuit on behalf of Latch investors has been commenced in the the United States...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. -KRBP

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Kiromic and certain...
1Globe Capital Deadline Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Notifies Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Investors of Class Action Against 1Globe Capital LLC To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential...
Menswear Brand Psycho Bunny Drops Exclusive NFTs Designed by Street Artist Buff Monster

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. Launching today, menswear brand Psycho Bunny is marking its entry into the metaverse with two back to back releases of 100 limited edition NFTs followed by 5 unique NFTs in an exclusive collaboration with renowned street artist Buff Monster. Super fans of the brand's infamous bunny can digitally own one-of-a-kind limited edition art marking their foray onto the blockchain, encouraging discussion, collection, and trade amongst followers. This digital collaboration reinforces the brand's mission of inspiring self-expression and supporting independent artists, thus furthering the creative economy and expanding the footprint of the digital creative community.
