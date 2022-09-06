ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6z8J_0hkblNMR00

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.

Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid , is expected to plead guilty, Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show. He was scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26.

He faces up to seven years in prison, The Kansas City Star reported.

Police said Reid was intoxicated and speeding when he hit two parked cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, who was 5 at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by Ariel's mother, who had arrived to help, according to charging documents.

Court records show Reid was driving about 84 mph (135 kilometers per hour) shortly before the collision and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.

Reid, who underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash, was placed on administrative leave. His job with the team ended after the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire.

The Chiefs in November reached a confidential agreement with Ariel’s family to pay her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Britt Reid scheduled to plead guilty to DWI charge

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is set to plead guilty to driving while intoxicated to resolve a charge he faces as a result of a January 2021 car crash that severely injured a young girl. Glenn E. Rice of the Kansas City Star reports that a court entry shows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: Andy Reid's Son Makes Decision In DWI Crash Case

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to DWI charges stemming from a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with critical injuries. Per KCTV's Greg Dailey, court records show that Reid will enter a guilty plea on Monday morning. The son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will likely avoid a criminal trial.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Independent

The Independent

833K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy