Crypto mortgages require a portfolio of digital asset holdings to be collateral. The mortgage company will only agree to the terms of your mortgage when they realize that you have enough liquidity or digital assets to offset the loan. The major benefit of crypto mortgages is that you don’t have to sell your digital assets. Your digital assets will remain intact till the end of the loan period. The interest rate charged by the mortgage company may vary periodically, depending on the value of the cryptocurrency compared to the total amount of money loaned.

