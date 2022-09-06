Parts of Southern California woke up to light rain Thursday morning, as residents look for a break from the heat. According to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the rainfall has been “splattered over” the Los Angeles valley and coastal areas. Montebello recorded about a third of an inch of rain and Glendora about 100th of an inch. Other areas may have received brief, scattered rain, but not enough to measure 100th of an inch, he said.

