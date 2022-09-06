ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nypressnews.com

Light rain surprises, cools down parts of Southern California amid heat wave

Parts of Southern California woke up to light rain Thursday morning, as residents look for a break from the heat. According to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the rainfall has been “splattered over” the Los Angeles valley and coastal areas. Montebello recorded about a third of an inch of rain and Glendora about 100th of an inch. Other areas may have received brief, scattered rain, but not enough to measure 100th of an inch, he said.
Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal at fast food joint

A Louisiana state official was arrested Tuesday for allegedly buying drugs from a dealer who was being sought by authorities, police said. Bridgette Hull, head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was caught in the middle of the alleged drug deal outside of a fast food restaurant in the Albany area, authorities said.
