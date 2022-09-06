Collier Mosquito Control responds to public’s concern

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier Mosquito Control District denies all allegations made from a Facebook post, which accused the organization of spraying chemicals that are considered harmful into the environment.

The allegations specifically spoke on the insecticide Dibrom, which has been utilized more frequently due to the locally-infected case of mosquito-borne Dengue Fever in August.

“When any of our products are used, according to the label, it poses no..to little risk to bees, wildlife, humans, other insects, or the environment,” said Dr. Keira Lucas, the Deputy Director of the Collier Mosquito Control District.

The Mosquito Control District said they have been using the Dibrom insecticide since the aviation programs inception in 1965. In addition, they said that all chemicals are used in-line or in smaller quantities than Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulation.

“The EPA says that this chemical … used at label rate … there is no risk to humans, animals, or the environment. In fact, we use the material at less the suggested label rate suggested by the EPA,” said Dr. Lucas.

The Mosquito Control District frequently uses night spraying to continue to keep chemicals away from daytime animals, such as butterflies, bees, and birds.

The District encourages all to visit their website for updated information on spraying locations, what chemicals are used and when they will be sprayed.