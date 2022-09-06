ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

School bathroom access concerns

In our story about students in San Bernardino schools being forced to do PE and sit on hot asphalt during this heat wave, we learned that students also had limited bathroom access. FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez has new details.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The 74

Four Things Carvalho Learned From Following Chronically Absent Students

After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able to have “regular contact” with 10 of the students […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
foxla.com

LA County superintendents opposed county mask mandate

Two more Los Angeles County superintendents expressed their opposition to the county's school masking policy Wednesday. The now 26 superintendents say they want the county to align with the state when it comes to masking policies for students who may have come in close contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. “Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#Cyberattack#K12
theavtimes.com

New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County

A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Air Conditioning Breaks Down in Unbelievably Expensive High Tech Building Just Completed at Santa Monica High School

9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Canyon News

Local Landlords, Management Company Placed On Criminal Diversion

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that on July 29, a judge for the California Superior Court placed defendants Adam Shekhter, MySuite, LLC., 1238 10th Street, LLC., and 1433 Euclid Street, LLC., on a 12-month diversion program in connection with misdemeanor criminal charges of tenant harassment, public nuisance, and zoning violations at apartment buildings in Santa Monica owned or managed by the defendants. Terms of diversion require the defendants to pay $80,000 to the city for tenant protection enforcement and outreach, $20,000 to a former tenant, and $2,000 to a current tenant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation

The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
PASADENA, CA
Beth Torres

New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents

The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy