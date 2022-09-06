Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
School bathroom access concerns
In our story about students in San Bernardino schools being forced to do PE and sit on hot asphalt during this heat wave, we learned that students also had limited bathroom access. FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez has new details.
myburbank.com
Burbank Teachers Association Files Grievance After Not Receiving Retroactive Raises
MyBurbank received a copy of a letter by the Burbank Teachers Association President, Diana Abasta, that the Association has taken the first step in the grievance process against the District after retroactive wages were not given to teachers during the time frame that was negotiated. According to the letter, the...
Four Things Carvalho Learned From Following Chronically Absent Students
After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able to have “regular contact” with 10 of the students […]
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
LA County superintendents opposed county mask mandate
Two more Los Angeles County superintendents expressed their opposition to the county's school masking policy Wednesday. The now 26 superintendents say they want the county to align with the state when it comes to masking policies for students who may have come in close contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID.
LACo Health Director Touts Safety of New COVID Booster Shots
Los Angeles County's public health director Thursday touted the safety of a newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets the Omicron variant of the virus, comparing the adjustments in the shot to those performed annually for the flu vaccine to address new strains of the illness.
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack
The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. “Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
theavtimes.com
New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County
A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
Some California Schools Skimped On Air Conditioning For Years. This Heat Wave Is Just The Beginning Of Their Problems
“The good news is we’re starting to see more money” to fix aging HVAC systems, one expert said. “My fear is we’ll lose interest before the problem is solved.”
smobserved.com
Air Conditioning Breaks Down in Unbelievably Expensive High Tech Building Just Completed at Santa Monica High School
9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.
smobserved.com
Power Outages at Santa Monica High School Continue Into Wednesday, as School Considers Sending Students Home Early Friday
It appears that the power outages at santa monica high school, go beyond one building. This with September heat creating the highest temperatures of 2022, with temperatures in the high 80's and low 90's. Yesterday, we reported that the $200 million Discovery Building completed last year had no air conditioning....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
California Psychiatrist Takes To The Streets With 'Rare' Medical Practice
He is the first in the county to treat patients on sidewalks.
Judge Issues Preliminary Injunction Against Signature Gathering at Costco
A judge Wednesday granted Costco's request for a preliminary injunction against specific signature gathering groups whose members have allegedly sent unauthorized people to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses.
Canyon News
Local Landlords, Management Company Placed On Criminal Diversion
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that on July 29, a judge for the California Superior Court placed defendants Adam Shekhter, MySuite, LLC., 1238 10th Street, LLC., and 1433 Euclid Street, LLC., on a 12-month diversion program in connection with misdemeanor criminal charges of tenant harassment, public nuisance, and zoning violations at apartment buildings in Santa Monica owned or managed by the defendants. Terms of diversion require the defendants to pay $80,000 to the city for tenant protection enforcement and outreach, $20,000 to a former tenant, and $2,000 to a current tenant.
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation
The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
foxla.com
San Bernardino students say they're forced to sit on hot asphalt, can only use bathroom once a month
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - When Ali Payne’s daughter came home from school with red welts on the backs of her legs she posted an angry message on the I Love San Bernardino Facebook page. She said her daughter had to sit on hot asphalt while her PE teacher took attendance at Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino.
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents
The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
Comments / 0