Panama City Beach, FL

PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found

By Cortney Evans
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman.

Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning.

They arrived in the 17,000 block of Back Beach road to find a woman’s body lying on the ground. Police said she was approximately 60 years old.

PCBPD did not state if there were any obvious signs as to the cause of her death.

“We were called there after an employee of a neighboring business found a female laying on the ground,” PCBPD Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “Officers and fire personnel responded they discovered the person lying on the ground was lifeless. We initiated a crime scene, we are currently conducting an active death investigation.”

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and any other evidence that will help police find out what happened to the woman.

