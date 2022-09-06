Read full article on original website
Man charged after allegedly headbutting probation officer
IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was charged after allegedly headbutting a probation officer while he was being taken into custody for a probation violation. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Scott Hensley was being taken into custody by State Probation and Parole off Broadway in Idaho Falls. After Hensley was detained in handcuffs, he lunged at a probation officer and a “scuffle ensued,” according to documents.
Murder suspect cries during court appearance, admits on Facebook he committed crime
IDAHO FALLS — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Saturday night posted about his hatred of the victim on Facebook minutes after allegedly committing the crime. That’s according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Mark Bent, 41, is accused of killing Nikolas Bird, 23, over...
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
Blackfoot man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing gun at man
BLACKFOOT — A 38-year-old Blackfoot man was booked into the Bingham County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, causing him to be scared about being shot. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, officers were called to the area of Seefried Lane on Aug. 27 for an aggravated assault. Dispatchers said a man named Adam Edie had pointed a gun at someone and left in a Toyota Camry.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
Idaho Falls Police promotes female officer to captain
IDAHO FALLS — Jessica Marley’s career path has been undaunted by glass ceilings. In December 2017, the 21-year Idaho Falls Police Department veteran became the first woman in department history to be promoted to sergeant and, in July 2019, became the first to earn the rank of lieutenant. On Friday it was announced that Marley has been promoted to the rank of captain, also a first for the department, making her one of the highest-ranking female law enforcement officers in the state.
Police release name of man killed in shooting
IDAHO FALLS — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed Saturday night. Nikolas Bird, 23, died after being shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane around 10:30 p.m. Officers arrested Mark Bent, 41, and he is in the Bonneville County Jail...
Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls
We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Suspect arrested after man is shot to death in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late Saturday. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30...
One person transported to hospital after crash on Highway 20
REXBURG — Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash off Highway 20 that sent one person to the hospital. Southbound exit 337 (north Rexburg exit) will be closed for the next couple of hours due to the traffic accident. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft
The Idaho Falls Police Department has made several successful arrests related to catalytic converter theft over the past months. The post IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft appeared first on Local News 8.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
UPDATE: One person dead, another person taken to hospital after crash on US-20
Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Isaac Payne clarified that three people were involved in the crash. Two people were in a passenger vehicle. One of the victims in the vehicle was killed, while another person was transported to a local hospital. A third person, who was operating a semi-truck, was...
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Woman taken to hospital after car is hit backing out of driveway
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sept. 7, at approximately 6 p.m., in Ft. Hall. A 26-year-old male from Blackfoot was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on...
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
Donate goods and get cheaper admission to EISF
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – If you plan on going to the Eastern Idaho State Fair Wednesday, stop by your pantry first. Local News 8 and Eyewitness New 3 are having a food drive. If you bring a canned food item between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, you can get into the fair for just $4.
3 things to know this morning – September 7, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Bonneville District 93 and Jefferson County District schools will be on a normal schedule today. However, they do advise children to wear light clothes and bring water bottles to stay hydrated. 2. Local...
