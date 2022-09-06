Read full article on original website
The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage
The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Kind Has Plans for Former Starbase Technologies
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Kind has changed the location of its proposed facility and plans to be fully operational in less than one year. Originally to be built in the William Stanley Business Park, the cannabis company now plans to convert the former Starbase Technologies at the corner of Peck's and Valentine Roads into a cultivation and manufacturing facility.
Western Mass. veterans nonprofit Soldier On receives $500,000 grant from state, providing major boost to support services
Western Massachusetts veterans will have increased access to housing assistance and critical support services after a state grant program awarded a half-million dollars to a Pittsfield-based nonprofit aiming to end veteran homelessness. Soldier On — a nonprofit providing support services, financial help and shelter across the region to veterans at...
$5M expansion of Holyoke computing center planned by universities
HOLYOKE — The research universities which built the Massachusetts Green High-Performance Computing Center in Holyoke a decade ago announced Thursday a $5 million expansion to its computing capacity. Computing power is as necessary to science today as a microscope for a biologist or a core bored into the earth’s...
Massachusetts awards $3M for rail access including Palmer and Wilbraham
Grants will boost industrial rail freight access and jobs.
Westfield Council votes to accept Humvee despite subcommittee’s reservations
WESTFIELD — Despite a negative recommendation from the Finance Subcommittee, the City Council voted 8 to 4 on Sept. 1 to accept the gift of a 1980 Humvee from University of Massachusetts Police Department through the Department of Defense to the Westfield Emergency Management Agency. Finance Chair Bridget Matthews-Kane...
$6M Mohawk Trail in Williamstown project under construction
The estimated $6 million project along the Mohawk Trail in Williamstown for bikes and pedestrians is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
thereminder.com
Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road
AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
Will a truck stop in Chicopee be developed?
The Chicopee City Council will make a final decision on a controversial truck stop proposal Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS. Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location. One viewer reached out to our newsroom,...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday with a message for the community following an uptick in violence in the city. We have learned that there have now been five murders in the city of Holyoke this year. Gulluni calling that...
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
TJO Animal Control in Springfield hiring event Thursday
Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
MassLive.com
District Attorney Gulluni and Holyoke Mayor Garcia hold press conference on recent rise in crime
Holyoke police chief David Pratt speaks during a press conference at City Hall to discuss a recent rise in violent crimes in the city. On the left is Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and on the right is Mayor Joshua Garcia. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 9/8/2022Get Photo. 2 /...
California-based The Habit Burger Grill looks to open 2nd New England location in Worcester, searches for local owners
A fast food restaurant with more than 200 locations in California but only one in New England may soon be coming to Worcester, but burger lovers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. The Habit Burger Grill has identified the city as a good place for expansion and is...
Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point
Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
Brimfield Flea Market: Shoppers and vendors return for the end of the season as the last show of the year draws to a close
The Brimfield Flea Market is back on Route 20 in Brimfield this season for the last time of the year. Sixty-three years after its start up in 1959, the Brimfield Flea Market continues to draw in 50,000 people from across the northeast and beyond for shoppers and vendors alike. The...
Portion of Wisdom Way in Greenfield closed during Franklin County Fair
A portion of Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be closed due to construction, which may impact traffic heading to the Franklin County Fair from Thursday to Sunday.
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
MassLive.com
