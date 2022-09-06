ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage

The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
WORCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Kind Has Plans for Former Starbase Technologies

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Kind has changed the location of its proposed facility and plans to be fully operational in less than one year. Originally to be built in the William Stanley Business Park, the cannabis company now plans to convert the former Starbase Technologies at the corner of Peck's and Valentine Roads into a cultivation and manufacturing facility.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Western Mass. veterans nonprofit Soldier On receives $500,000 grant from state, providing major boost to support services

Western Massachusetts veterans will have increased access to housing assistance and critical support services after a state grant program awarded a half-million dollars to a Pittsfield-based nonprofit aiming to end veteran homelessness. Soldier On — a nonprofit providing support services, financial help and shelter across the region to veterans at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road

AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS. Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location. One viewer reached out to our newsroom,...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday with a message for the community following an uptick in violence in the city. We have learned that there have now been five murders in the city of Holyoke this year. Gulluni calling that...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point

Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
