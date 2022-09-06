Read full article on original website
Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation
Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Remembering September 11th With Killeen, TX Freedom Walk This Friday
Killeen, Texas, I have school spirit! How about you? The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting its annual community Freedom Walk tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at Ellison high school beginning at 9:30 AM in the auditorium. MAKE SURE TO SHOW YOUR RESPECT FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED IN 9/11. This event...
Central Texas woman admits killing neighbor
A Central Texas family is accepting donations after a mother was killed by her neighbor, police said.
fox44news.com
Central Texas cities to reflect on 9/11
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – September 11th is this Sunday, and Central Texas cities and school districts are planning to have some time of reflection and remembrance. The Killeen Independent School District is hosting its 16th Community Freedom Walk on Friday morning. The district is inviting all friends and community members to join in. The district says this time will also be used to honor local first responders, as well as military servicemen and women. The event will take place at the Ellison High School Auditorium at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Zombies Are Coming To Killeen, Texas: Will You Be Able To Stop Them?
As the air turns cooler, the fall approaches toward Central Texas. It also brings a holiday that many can't wait to celebrate. With Halloween fast approaching, many have costumes and events planned. But did anyone truly plan for this? Heck is Killeen even prepared for this moment? It's been confirmed...
KWTX
Sheriff's deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
KWTX
Man fires gun during domestic disturbance in Killeen, strikes girl in the foot
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Mainet Alice, 45, was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after he allegedly fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance and struck a girl in a foot, police said. The shooting happened on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the...
Keep On Trucking: How Hard Working Are Texans? One Survey Tells All
America is a nation that is full of hard working people, and Texas is certainly not a place where people are afraid to get their hands dirty. We notice it everyday don't we? Except with the road work, that seems like it takes forever to get done doesn't it. Jokes...
DPS trooper suspended after Austin traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper pending the outcome of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
We Asked, You Answered: These are Your Top Tacos in Central Texas
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
thevindicator.com
Dayton woman charged with attempted murder in Moody, TX
A Dayton woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly using her own colostomy bag to beat a woman in Moody, TX, according to reports from the Waco Tribune-Herald. Tammy Faye Hill, 51, was arrested by the Moody Police Department last month on second-degree felony charges of...
CBS Austin
Woman searching for answers after home shot at in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin woman is looking for answers after her home was shot at last Friday. She shared with CBS Austin that the bullets narrowly missed her son. Austin police say it happened on Townsborough Drive near Colony Loop Drive and Loyola Lane around 2:30 am. Police say no one was injured and an investigation is ongoing.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 106-Unit Vacant Community in Waco, Texas
WACO, Texas — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 106-unit assisted living and transitional car facility in Waco. Mainstreet developed the asset in 2015 and it was briefly operational before the property was foreclosed on and left vacant. Situated on 6.7 acres of land...
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
KWTX
Area runners talk safety in the wake of Baylor grad's kidnapping and murder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Tennessee on Tuesday confirmed a body found Monday evening was Eliza Fletcher, 34, killed after she was forced into an SUV while out on a run; her death has women in Waco talking about ways they try to keep themselves safe while running. “I...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself
CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
KWTX
Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
