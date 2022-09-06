ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KTEM NewsRadio

Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation

Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas cities to reflect on 9/11

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – September 11th is this Sunday, and Central Texas cities and school districts are planning to have some time of reflection and remembrance. The Killeen Independent School District is hosting its 16th Community Freedom Walk on Friday morning. The district is inviting all friends and community members to join in. The district says this time will also be used to honor local first responders, as well as military servicemen and women. The event will take place at the Ellison High School Auditorium at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
RIESEL, TX
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
thevindicator.com

Dayton woman charged with attempted murder in Moody, TX

A Dayton woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly using her own colostomy bag to beat a woman in Moody, TX, according to reports from the Waco Tribune-Herald. Tammy Faye Hill, 51, was arrested by the Moody Police Department last month on second-degree felony charges of...
DAYTON, TX
CBS Austin

Woman searching for answers after home shot at in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin woman is looking for answers after her home was shot at last Friday. She shared with CBS Austin that the bullets narrowly missed her son. Austin police say it happened on Townsborough Drive near Colony Loop Drive and Loyola Lane around 2:30 am. Police say no one was injured and an investigation is ongoing.
AUSTIN, TX
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 106-Unit Vacant Community in Waco, Texas

WACO, Texas — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 106-unit assisted living and transitional car facility in Waco. Mainstreet developed the asset in 2015 and it was briefly operational before the property was foreclosed on and left vacant. Situated on 6.7 acres of land...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself

CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

