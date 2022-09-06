Understanding a Teacher’s Love Language: This Year Teachers Are Getting More Personalized Support

Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Change to Ross attendance policy has students worried catching COVID might affect their grade
Though getting sick and having to miss class is a stressful experience for all students, some Ross School of Business juniors are especially worried about how it could impact their grades this fall. Despite the University’s five-to-10-day isolation policy for students who contract COVID-19, Business juniors get only three absences per semester in the majority of their classes before they face potential academic consequences.
HometownLife.com
Livonia Public Schools strikes deal with teachers union ahead of new school year
During a growing teacher shortage affecting school districts all over Michigan, Livonia sees its teacher contract as one of its best tools to get professionals in its classrooms. The district and the Livonia Education Association, the union representing teachers, reached an agreement over the summer that will dictate the compensation,...
Michigan Daily
Three times more COVID-19 cases than fall 2021 in first week of unmasked classes
As of the latest update on Wednesday, 683 COVID-19 cases occurred on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus during the first week of school, according to the Campus Blueprint COVID-19 Dashboard. That’s nearly triple the number of cases on campus this time last year, with 182 positive cases reported during the first week in Fall 2021.
Washtenaw County employees demand wage increases after study found many are underpaid
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It’s no secret that Washtenaw County isn’t a cheap place to live, and some employees working for the county say they their wages aren’t enough to get by. On Wednesday, outside the county’s downtown Ann Arbor administration building, several dozen workers who staff...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan nurses approve unfair labor practice strike in union vote
ANN ARBOR – Nurses at the University of Michigan voted to give their elected nurse bargaining team authority to call a strike in protest of what they’re calling unfair labor practices by the university. More than 4,000 members of the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council...
Classes cancelled Tuesday at Skyline High School due to geothermal leak
Skyline High School in Ann Arbor will be closed for classes Tuesday, September 6 due to a geothermal leak on its campus. The closure also affects all before and after school activities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
'Power of social media' unites found 2-year-old with family, Downriver police say
Downriver police said social media helped them locate the family of a found little girl within an hour after they posted the girls’ photo to their Facebook page Thursday morning.
dbusiness.com
Retired Wayne County Judge Lisa M. Neilson Joins Lipson Neilson as Of Counsel
Lipson Neilson, a national law firm with offices in Michigan, Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona, announced that Hon. Lisa M. Neilson (retired) is now of counsel of its growing team. Neilson joins the firm after a distinguished career of service in the Wayne County Probate Court assigned to the family division...
deadlinedetroit.com
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to high school in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday for bringing a loaded gun to a high school in Southfield, police said. Officials said they learned that a gun had been brought to Southfield A&T at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday. A school resource officer found the student in a hallway...
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting
‘You won’t talk about me,’ Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens told residents
HometownLife.com
Meet Cooper, a therapy dog who will help Livonia police bring comfort to community
Cooper, a 14-week-old goldendoodle, is still learning the ropes at his new gig. In a year's time, Cooper will aid the Livonia Police Department by bringing comfort to people interacting with police and being there for officers who've responded to a difficult call. But for now, the pup will spend the first year of his life getting acclimated to the department, its staff and the community.
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
michiganradio.org
Macomb County Republican Party sues to try to decertify 2020 presidential election
A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the Macomb County GOP, the plaintiffs include Donna Brandenberg, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, and former Republican candidate, for governor in 2022, and Sharon Olson, Clerk for Irving Township, Barry County who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group allegedly promoting unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election.
wemu.org
Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward
An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park. Once the contamination is cleaned up on the...
Warning for Macomb County issued following detection of West Nile Virus in mosquitos
Residents in Metro Detroit are at an increased risk of contacting West Nile virus after mosquitos in the area tested positive for the disease, authorities warned.
