How to Teach a Culturally Responsive English Class and Respond to Those Who Say You Shouldn’t

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
How should I communicate with my students and their families?
Two teachers seek help in communicating with students and their families.Dear Dr. Kem,I’m starting this year at a new school that has a large Spanish-speaking population, but I don’t speak Spanish. Most of the kids speak English, but I’m nervous about trying to communicate with their parents. What would you do in my situation? — Lost in Translation Dear Lost in Translation,You have a case...
How to introduce a child to coding
Originally Posted On: https://start.coolmathcoding.com/how-to-introduce-a-child-to-coding/. Are you interested in having your child learn how to code but don’t know where to start? You’re not alone. In fact, according to code.org, over 90% of parents want coding as part of their child’s education. Introducing your child or grandchild to coding is a great afterschool activity that sets them up with a unique skillset they can use for the rest of their lives.
University subject profile: sociology and social policy
This degree is about developing an understanding of crucial issues within public life. You will look at how people think and how they behave. It is very much about trying to understand how society operates and why. Subjects covered include global inequality, homelessness, housing policies, gender, human rights, conflict, racism, ethnicity and crime. Certain universities have a local, real-life approach. At Plymouth University, students spend time immersed on the city streets, working with local support groups and projects.
Exclusive: New Analysis — Trends in Education Innovation from 161 School Leaders
Pockets of innovation scattered across K-12 classrooms won’t be sufficient to address the challenges the nation’s schools face. Meeting the moment will require moving beyond patchwork solutions toward durable, coherent innovations that become deeply embedded in schools. Fortunately, educators around the country are showing what it looks like to embrace the strengths, passions and needs […]
Black Engineers Are Underrepresented in the Workforce. She's Working to Change That
Despite engineering firms increasingly adopting inclusive hiring practices, Black employees made up only 5.1 percent of the U.S. science and engineering workforce in 2019, according to the National Center for Science Engineering Statistics. Janeen Uzzell is focused on radically increasing those numbers. The CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a group dedicated to improving recruitment and retention, Uzzell is the former chief operating officer of the Wikimedia Foundation in Washington D.C. and worked for 16 years at General Electric. She sat down with Inc. recently to share her business journey, explain why the tech industry still holds misconceptions about Black engineers, and discuss the steps her organization is taking to help.--as told to Xintian Tina Wang.
Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy
Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
Governments are making nursing degrees cheaper or 'free' – these plans are not going to help attract more students
Australian politicians like the idea that cheap nursing courses can increase the number of nurses, one of Australia’s most in-demand occupations over the next five years. As of 2021, the previous federal government cut nursing student contributions by 40% to just under A$4,000 a year. The Victorian government is going a step further, temporarily covering tuition costs for nursing and midwifery undergraduate degrees. As Premier Daniel Andrews describes the move, it is part of “building an army of homegrown health workers to care for Victorians”. Neither policy is likely to have much impact on the numbers of students who start nursing...
Back to Basics: Using Foundational Nursing Principles To Save Our Population from Drowning in the Sea of Media (mis)Information
Specializes in Nursing Education/ Med-Surg/Telemetry. As media expands and advances, the relationship between digital media and healthcare grows increasingly tumultuous, to say the least. In the world today, it seems easier to acquire quick, diluted, and opinion-laden information while the science-backed, researched data requires a bit more work to seek...
Online university Nexford will use $8M to plug affordability and relevance gaps in education
The tech-enabled startup, launched by Fadl Al Tarzi in 2019, is filling affordability and relevance gaps in education. As the traditional university experience hasn’t changed in many years, edtechs like Nexford are pioneering a paradigm shift in higher education that puts learners first, giving them the skills to succeed in the present and future.
There Is Pain on Clinical Placement for Female Nursing Students: Period
Going on clinical placement is challenging for both male and female nursing students. But I write here about female student nurses who go into clinical placements while juggling childcare, assessments, work and family alongside other responsibilities. You can only imagine how challenging it is to manage all this in the complex world that we live in. Now, add a mix of period pain.
After years of just making it through, schools have chance to tackle learning loss
Schools in the U.S. are at a pivotal moment. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, out earlier this month from the Department of Education, found dramatic declines this year in both reading and math scores among 9 year olds compared to 2020. That’s the bad news. The good news is that districts have an unprecedented amount of money at their disposal to help kids make up lost ground.
