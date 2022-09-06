Read full article on original website
Road construction beginning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville can expect several roads to be reduced to one lane as pavement patching begins throughout the city. Patching will begin on Wednesday on East West Newell Road, Southgate Drive and Customer Place. Depending on the weather, this work may last up to several weeks. Flaggers will be on […]
Champaign roads closing for railroad repairs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re driving in Champaign you can expect some road closures. Repair work on five railroad crossings start on Wednesday. The work will start at Fifth and Washington Streets and will move to Phillips Drive, Walnut Street, Bradley Avenue and end near McKinley Avenue. The Public Works Department said repairs on […]
Danville Police announce “slow down” campaign
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Tuesday that it is launching a “slow down” campaign for the month of September. The campaign is meant to slow traffic in the City of Danville and make the streets safer to travel on day and night. Deputy Chief Terry McCord said the campaign is […]
City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
newschannel20.com
Danville home used as personal landfill
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Jewell Street in Danville is lined with several well maintained houses, though there is one major eye-sore to those who live in the neighborhood and drive through it. An abandoned house near the intersection of Jewell and Williams streets is being used as a personal landfill for some, making many residents unhappy.
Fatal Clark Co. crash shuts down I-70 E overnight
CLARK COUNTY, Ill (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Illinois State Police are reporting that one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night. ISP said that the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 7 in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 132. According […]
Bike ride coming to Kickapoo Rail Trail
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual River to Rail bike ride is returning to Vermilion County this Saturday. Hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District, the ride will feature four routes along the Kickapoo Rail Trail, each a different length – 63, 37, 30 and 7.5 miles. The three longest routes will take cyclists […]
Champaign County emergency services fall victim to nationwide shortages
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some ambulance providers feel their vehicles need critical improvements, but a national shortage is putting up a roadblock. The Champaign County Fire Cheifs Association (CCFCA) reached out to state leaders for help. In a letter to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, they said their equipment needs microchips to function and are concerned […]
Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
foxillinois.com
Elderly man and woman shot on Heritage Drive
On September 8, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 2500-block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims are Champaign residents. The victims were conscious and talking as officers rendered medical aid, and they were transported to a local hospital. They are presently listed in stable condition. In addition to the two victims, officers found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.
Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign. It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago. Kayla Brown, […]
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
Boil order issued for Saint Bernice water customers
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Saint Bernice Water in Vermillion County have issued a boil order until further notice. Jon Haynes, the licensed operator of Saint Bernice Water said the reason for the order is due to a water main break.
WTHI
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
WAND TV
Two individuals sent to the hospital after report of shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive, Thursday afternoon, for a report of a shooting with injury. Police were dispatched at 2:20 p.m., once on the scene officers located a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wound and and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Champaign Police reveal new details about shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released new information about a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said the two victims are a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were pulling into a driveway […]
Abducted woman rescued after high-speed chase
CENTRAL ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — A high-speed chase ended with a woman being rescued after witnesses said she was forced into a vehicle against her will. Illinois State troopers learned the vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 57. This was reported around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday. State troopers located the vehicle near Tuscola and Pestoum. They […]
WTHI
Rockville man arrested, accused of driving over four times the legal alcohol limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk - over four times the legal limit. The traffic stop happened on Monday night just after 9:30 near U.S 41 and Parkway Drive. That is where the Rockville Police Department pulled 50-year-old Christopher Bollenbacher.
State Police reveal new details about Friday crash
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down a highway in Champaign County Friday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 130 three miles south of Philo. State Troopers said a Chevrolet Corvette was driving southbound near County Road 500 N when it crossed into […]
Champaign Police looking for missing woman
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
