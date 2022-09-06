ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 orthopedic firsts in the last 30 days

From ankle replacements to knee implants, here are six orthopedic firsts Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days. 1. Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky., region. 2. C. Kris Hansby, MD, performed Arkansas' first smart knee replacement. 3. Moximed raised $40...
What makes or breaks outpatient orthopedics?

It's not uncommon for some orthopedic surgeries to be done in the outpatient setting, but many factors go into creating a successful program. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. We invite all orthopedic surgeon and specialist responses.
Spine surgeon joins Ohio hospital

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Robert Crowell, MD, has joined Morrow County Hospital in Mount Gilead, Ohio, according to a Sept. 5 report from the Morrow County Sentinel. Dr. Crowell has 40 years of experience in spine care and fractures, cervical spine fusions, joint replacements and more. Dr. Crowell completed his residencies...
Crackers sold at Publix recalled

MIAMI - GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers sold at Publix have been recalled. The reason for the recall of the crackers, with a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 and with an expiration date of Feb 05, 2023, is an undeclared tree nut allergen. Publix said on their website that, "The cookies are packaged in pouches, net weight 8 oz and may contain coconut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product." The crackers are distributed at Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.Customers who have bought the crackers are urged to return them to their local store for a full refund.
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
Hip replacement specialist joins OrthoConnecticut

Anterior hip replacement specialist Jessica Morton, MD, has joined OrthoConnecticut, according to a Sept. 7 report from HamletHub. Dr. Morton has experience in both traditional and robot-assisted hip and knee replacement and reconstruction procedures. She completed her residency at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York City and Rothman Orthopaedic...
100th case with pelvic fracture fixation implant completed

Brett Crist, MD, completed the 100th case with CurvaFix's IM implant for pelvic fracture fixation. Dr. Crist performed the case for a 70-year-old woman at Columbia-based University Hospital at the University of Missouri, according to a Sept. 6 news release. CuraFix's IM implant lets surgeons choose their own entry point and steer in a minimally invasive procedure.
Why Is Stroke Increasingly Seen in Younger People?

A stroke is a kind of blood vessel or cerebrovascular disorder. It can be categorized as ischemic or caused by insufficient blood flow, and hemorrhagic, caused by bleeding into the brain. Dr. Rigved Tadwalker, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in California, explained to Inside Edition that strokes...
‘Significant percentage’ of patients would not repeat routine hand procedures

A significant percentage of patients would choose not to repeat surgery after undergoing routine hand procedures, according to published results. “Outcomes for routine hand procedures, such as carpal tunnel and trigger finger releases, are typically presented to patients as ‘highly successful’ with ‘infrequent complications,’” Justin P. Chan, MD, of the department of orthopedic surgery at the University of California, Irvine, told Healio. “Our study found that a significant percentage of postoperative patients who underwent routine hand procedures, if given the chance to go back, would not choose to have surgery again.”
