6 orthopedic firsts in the last 30 days
From ankle replacements to knee implants, here are six orthopedic firsts Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days. 1. Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky., region. 2. C. Kris Hansby, MD, performed Arkansas' first smart knee replacement. 3. Moximed raised $40...
What makes or breaks outpatient orthopedics?
It's not uncommon for some orthopedic surgeries to be done in the outpatient setting, but many factors go into creating a successful program. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. We invite all orthopedic surgeon and specialist responses.
Spine surgeon joins Ohio hospital
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Robert Crowell, MD, has joined Morrow County Hospital in Mount Gilead, Ohio, according to a Sept. 5 report from the Morrow County Sentinel. Dr. Crowell has 40 years of experience in spine care and fractures, cervical spine fusions, joint replacements and more. Dr. Crowell completed his residencies...
'The numbers don't lie': Endoscopy to become more prominent among next generation of spine surgeons
Many physicians see endoscopic spine surgery as a key growth opportunity in the next five years, but argue the U.S. needs more endoscopic training programs and the reimbursement structure must be improved. Four spine surgeons told Becker's why they expect endoscopic spine surgery to become more prominent in the future:
Florida surgeon on state medical board faces anesthesia complaint
A political appointee on the Florida Board of Medicine failed to ensure that a surgical office in Ocala complied with a state regulation on anesthesia, according to a complaint. The Florida Department of Health — which the medical board is a part of — filed the complaint earlier this summer...
Hip replacement specialist joins OrthoConnecticut
Anterior hip replacement specialist Jessica Morton, MD, has joined OrthoConnecticut, according to a Sept. 7 report from HamletHub. Dr. Morton has experience in both traditional and robot-assisted hip and knee replacement and reconstruction procedures. She completed her residency at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York City and Rothman Orthopaedic...
100th case with pelvic fracture fixation implant completed
Brett Crist, MD, completed the 100th case with CurvaFix's IM implant for pelvic fracture fixation. Dr. Crist performed the case for a 70-year-old woman at Columbia-based University Hospital at the University of Missouri, according to a Sept. 6 news release. CuraFix's IM implant lets surgeons choose their own entry point and steer in a minimally invasive procedure.
Why Is Stroke Increasingly Seen in Younger People?
A stroke is a kind of blood vessel or cerebrovascular disorder. It can be categorized as ischemic or caused by insufficient blood flow, and hemorrhagic, caused by bleeding into the brain. Dr. Rigved Tadwalker, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in California, explained to Inside Edition that strokes...
‘Significant percentage’ of patients would not repeat routine hand procedures
A significant percentage of patients would choose not to repeat surgery after undergoing routine hand procedures, according to published results. “Outcomes for routine hand procedures, such as carpal tunnel and trigger finger releases, are typically presented to patients as ‘highly successful’ with ‘infrequent complications,’” Justin P. Chan, MD, of the department of orthopedic surgery at the University of California, Irvine, told Healio. “Our study found that a significant percentage of postoperative patients who underwent routine hand procedures, if given the chance to go back, would not choose to have surgery again.”
