Read full article on original website
Related
How should I communicate with my students and their families?
Two teachers seek help in communicating with students and their families.Dear Dr. Kem,I’m starting this year at a new school that has a large Spanish-speaking population, but I don’t speak Spanish. Most of the kids speak English, but I’m nervous about trying to communicate with their parents. What would you do in my situation? — Lost in Translation Dear Lost in Translation,You have a case...
US News and World Report
These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields
If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
Exclusive: New Analysis — Trends in Education Innovation from 161 School Leaders
Pockets of innovation scattered across K-12 classrooms won’t be sufficient to address the challenges the nation’s schools face. Meeting the moment will require moving beyond patchwork solutions toward durable, coherent innovations that become deeply embedded in schools. Fortunately, educators around the country are showing what it looks like to embrace the strengths, passions and needs […]
Washington Examiner
Don't confuse virtual learning with the teachers unions' pandemic 'learning'
In a letter to the editor published in the Wall Street Journal, American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten leaps to the defense of her union, which is facing well-earned criticism after the latest report of how badly it failed students during the pandemic. Weingarten, predictably, implies critics of the union are attacking hardworking teachers rather than the special interests that forced teachers and students into crisis. But tucked amid Weingarten’s tired talking points is a relatively new one that deserves closer attention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
todaysparent.com
Guide to selecting the right private school
Deciding to send your child to a private school is the first step on an exciting educational journey. Still, the next step is often a lot more challenging: selecting which private school they’ll attend. “Choosing a school is a big, and sometimes emotional, decision for a family,” says Hilary...
Phys.org
Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy
Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
Washington Examiner
Ed Sec: Recruiting outsiders to teach a ‘slap in the face’ to educators
Plans in Florida, Oklahoma and other states starved of teachers to give veterans and first responders a shot at teaching is a “slap in the face” to teachers, President Biden’s education secretary said today. “To provide educators who are not qualified or trained in the pedagogy of...
Now Let's Make College Free | Opinion
Student-debt forgiveness is just the start of the structural changes needed to realize the promise of higher education, including social mobility and enrichment for individuals and economic and civic prosperity for society.
RELATED PEOPLE
marketplace.org
After years of just making it through, schools have chance to tackle learning loss
Schools in the U.S. are at a pivotal moment. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, out earlier this month from the Department of Education, found dramatic declines this year in both reading and math scores among 9 year olds compared to 2020. That’s the bad news. The good news is that districts have an unprecedented amount of money at their disposal to help kids make up lost ground.
Comments / 0