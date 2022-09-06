ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Chalkbeat

How should I communicate with my students and their families?

Two teachers seek help in communicating with students and their families.Dear Dr. Kem,I’m starting this year at a new school that has a large Spanish-speaking population, but I don’t speak Spanish. Most of the kids speak English, but I’m nervous about trying to communicate with their parents. What would you do in my situation? — Lost in Translation Dear Lost in Translation,You have a case...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields

If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
COLLEGES
The 74

Exclusive: New Analysis — Trends in Education Innovation from 161 School Leaders

Pockets of innovation scattered across K-12 classrooms won’t be sufficient to address the challenges the nation’s schools face. Meeting the moment will require moving beyond patchwork solutions toward durable, coherent innovations that become deeply embedded in schools. Fortunately, educators around the country are showing what it looks like to embrace the strengths, passions and needs […]
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Don't confuse virtual learning with the teachers unions' pandemic 'learning'

In a letter to the editor published in the Wall Street Journal, American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten leaps to the defense of her union, which is facing well-earned criticism after the latest report of how badly it failed students during the pandemic. Weingarten, predictably, implies critics of the union are attacking hardworking teachers rather than the special interests that forced teachers and students into crisis. But tucked amid Weingarten’s tired talking points is a relatively new one that deserves closer attention.
EDUCATION
todaysparent.com

Guide to selecting the right private school

Deciding to send your child to a private school is the first step on an exciting educational journey. Still, the next step is often a lot more challenging: selecting which private school they’ll attend. “Choosing a school is a big, and sometimes emotional, decision for a family,” says Hilary...
Phys.org

Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy

Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
EDUCATION
Newsweek

Now Let's Make College Free | Opinion

Student-debt forgiveness is just the start of the structural changes needed to realize the promise of higher education, including social mobility and enrichment for individuals and economic and civic prosperity for society.
COLLEGES
marketplace.org

After years of just making it through, schools have chance to tackle learning loss

Schools in the U.S. are at a pivotal moment. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, out earlier this month from the Department of Education, found dramatic declines this year in both reading and math scores among 9 year olds compared to 2020. That’s the bad news. The good news is that districts have an unprecedented amount of money at their disposal to help kids make up lost ground.
EDUCATION

Community Policy