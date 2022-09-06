Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
howafrica.com
Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page
Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
WCTV
Tallahassee mountain biker competes in first race since beating cancer
Leon County Commissioners approved a new $22.5 thousand awareness campaign regarding debris burning and air quality issues. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the higher rain chances expected by late week. Charles' Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 5. Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
WCTV
Lincoln High student arrested for threat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy arrested a 15-year-old Lincoln High School student Wednesday, after threats posted on social media. A parent raised concerns and contacted the deputy after seeing a post on the platform Discord, threatening violence at the school. The parent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioners approve burning-related air quality campaign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners approved a new $22.5 thousand awareness campaign regarding debris burning and air quality issues. Instead, the county emergency management offering citizens alternatives to burning, rolling out their multi-faceted ‘Learn Before You Burn’ initiative. “A reduction in the outdoor debris burning will...
WCTV
Gadsden County sets up sandbag sites ahead of wet weather
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management is providing sandbags for residents in anticipation of potential localized flooding Friday through Sunday. Sandbags are available from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road and at Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road. The sandbags...
WCTV
Mike’s evening forecast Sep. 8, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full details.
WCTV
Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club open house and lessons begin this month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club is holding a free open house on Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center. Dance lessons start on Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the center and continue every Monday for the next 12 to 15 weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Tallahassee Chamber encourages employers to hire underrepresented populations at 2022 Talent Forum
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amid the ongoing worker shortage, the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Talent Forum on Thursday, encouraging employers to hire people in underrepresented populations. Speakers focused on hiring people with disabilities, refugees from foreign countries, and people who are re-entering society from prison. “Think...
wfxl.com
Valdosta Police Department K-9 Vader takes "Hero Walk" into retirement
A Valdosta Police Department K-9 has transitioned from active duty to retirement after a ceremony last week. The police department posted photos of K-9 Vader's Hero Walk through the station on their Facebook page. During the walk, Vader was given his badge, and all officers saluted as he made his...
donalsonvillenews.com
Local drug bust results in five arrests
Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
WCTV
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend. The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall. According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days. Sheriff Wayne Padgett is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Madison police received a call of a shooting, while the gunshot victim was en route to hospital. Shooting had taken place in the Plant Subdivision, Moore St. on Tuesday morning. According to Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander the investigation found there was an argument between...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office detains student for making threats on social media
A student who attends a high school in the Leon County Schools District was detained Wednesday after allegedly making threats of violence on social media.
Post-Searchlight
Planning for Decatur County Bicentennial celebration begins
With the Decatur County Bicentennial celebration approaching next April, members of the local government and community have begun meeting to hammer out the specific events and plans for the historic occasion. The Bicentennial planning committee met at the Joe L. Sweet Community Center last Tuesday afternoon for one such meeting, led by Roslyn Palmer.
WCTV
Charlie Adelson to remain in jail until trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A judge ordered Charlie Adelson to remain in jail without bond until his trial on murder charges next year. Adelson is accused in the 2014 murder of his former brother in law Dan Markel. Adelson and his defense attorneys argued in court Friday morning that “nothing...
WCTV
Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up. Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters. Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .
Blueprint using tax dollars to build Tallahassee park
The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency plans to use tax dollars to transform land in Northeast Tallahassee into a park.
WCTV
Update: Pine Grove Middle School evacuated after threat
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – Pine Grove Middle School north of Valdosta has been cleared of students and staff Thursday morning for a couple of hours after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall. The School District says the building was evacuated out of an abundance of...
Comments / 0