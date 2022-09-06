ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseilles, IL

wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
CBS Chicago

Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.
WILL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Vandals Again Hit Micro Food Pantry In Oglesby

For the second straight summer, Oglesby’s micro food pantry is dealing with vandalism. Oglesby Mayor Dom Rivara says the pantry outside city hall will be locked and only opened upon requests until the city comes up with a solution to vandalism. The mayor says vandals have taken boxes of food and canned goods out of the pantry and dumped them at various spots.
OGLESBY, IL
starvedrock.media

51st Annual Homestead Festival Gets Underway

Arguably the biggest weekend of the year in Princeton has arrived. The 51st Annual Homestead Festival runs through this weekend. An ABBA tribute band performs Thursday night on Main Street to get the party started. The celebration continues Friday with live music from a John Mellencamp tribute group called “Mellen Cougar Band”. There's also an ice cream social and dinner, and horse-drawn wagon rides. Saturday's Homestead Festival schedule includes a 5K, arts & crafts show, the parade, a blues concert and outdoor movie.
PRINCETON, IL
starvedrock.media

Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor

Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
PERU, IL
walls102.com

Dog park plans move forward in Mendota

MENDOTA – Soon dog owners in Mendota will have a place to go to let their dogs run around. The city chose A & K Fencing of Peru to construct the new fencing at a cost of $17,500. The dog park will be located west of the west shelter at Lake Mendota.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business

There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
PERU, IL
wcsjnews.com

New Restaurant & Party Planner/Entertainment Business Coming To Morris

The Morris City Council on Tuesday heard about two new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Escalante, who currently owns Sherwood Oaks Restaurant in Morris, will be offering mimosa’s, bloody mary’s, iced coffee and several other items at her restaurant. She is hoping the restaurant can open in early October if not November.
MORRIS, IL
The Independent Newspapers

A slice of heaven in Lombard

Finding a spot to set up your folding lawn chair proved to be difficult on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the finale of Lombard’s popular Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series. People packed in on St. Charles Road between Main Street and Park Avenue to see 7th Heaven, one of the most popular bands in the Chicago area. Lead singer Adam Heisler (right) and guitarist Nick Cox (left) are pictured while belting out a tune.
LOMBARD, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa Police investigating vehicle fired upon Sunday night

OTTAWA – Ottawa Police are investigating an apparent incident involving the discharge of a firearm Sunday evening. The Ottawa Police Department were called around 11:30 PM for a report of gunfire near the intersection of West Superior Street and Canal Street. While they were canvassing the area, another caller reported gunfire in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Authorities say a parked, unoccupied vehicle was fired upon and that the suspect or suspects had fled the scene. Ottawa Police say the incident appears to be contained to the involved vehicle only, but anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department.
OTTAWA, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home

PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
PARK FOREST, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man hurt in hunting accident at Silver Springs State Park

A 58-year-old Aurora man was hurt in a hunting accident Monday at Silver Springs State Park, according to Illinois Conservation Police. It happened at around 2:20 Monday afternoon. Conservation police say a 37-year-old hunter, also from Aurora, accidentally shot the 58-year-old who suffered minor injuries from pellets. The 58-year-old was...
AURORA, IL

