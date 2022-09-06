Read full article on original website
Sip Cocktails at Some of Joliet’s Most Beautiful, Historic Homes on Saturday
One of the coolest and most historic neighborhoods in Joliet is the Cathedral Area. There are many beautiful, historic homes and mansions that were built by import people of the city’s founding years, and they all offer something unique in terms of history and architecture. There’s also a group...
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.
Vandals Again Hit Micro Food Pantry In Oglesby
For the second straight summer, Oglesby’s micro food pantry is dealing with vandalism. Oglesby Mayor Dom Rivara says the pantry outside city hall will be locked and only opened upon requests until the city comes up with a solution to vandalism. The mayor says vandals have taken boxes of food and canned goods out of the pantry and dumped them at various spots.
Geneva pride flag fire hydrant vandalized for 7th time, 1 arrest made
Members of the group "Belong Fox Valley" spent the day repainting a fire hydrant that was painted over by someone.
51st Annual Homestead Festival Gets Underway
Arguably the biggest weekend of the year in Princeton has arrived. The 51st Annual Homestead Festival runs through this weekend. An ABBA tribute band performs Thursday night on Main Street to get the party started. The celebration continues Friday with live music from a John Mellencamp tribute group called “Mellen Cougar Band”. There's also an ice cream social and dinner, and horse-drawn wagon rides. Saturday's Homestead Festival schedule includes a 5K, arts & crafts show, the parade, a blues concert and outdoor movie.
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
Dog park plans move forward in Mendota
MENDOTA – Soon dog owners in Mendota will have a place to go to let their dogs run around. The city chose A & K Fencing of Peru to construct the new fencing at a cost of $17,500. The dog park will be located west of the west shelter at Lake Mendota.
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned Cemetery
If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this creepy hike through the abandoned ruins of the historic Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery in Midlothian, Illinois. Keep reading to learn more.
New Restaurant & Party Planner/Entertainment Business Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council on Tuesday heard about two new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Escalante, who currently owns Sherwood Oaks Restaurant in Morris, will be offering mimosa’s, bloody mary’s, iced coffee and several other items at her restaurant. She is hoping the restaurant can open in early October if not November.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
Students, staff evacuated at Joliet middle school due to bomb threat
JOLIET, Ill. — A middle school in Joliet has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Just after 2 p.m., Joliet police tweeted that they are at Timber Ridge Middle School, located in the 2100 block of Bronk Road. All students and staff have been evacuated and are safe, police said. SkyCam9 has been above […]
A slice of heaven in Lombard
Finding a spot to set up your folding lawn chair proved to be difficult on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the finale of Lombard’s popular Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series. People packed in on St. Charles Road between Main Street and Park Avenue to see 7th Heaven, one of the most popular bands in the Chicago area. Lead singer Adam Heisler (right) and guitarist Nick Cox (left) are pictured while belting out a tune.
Ottawa Police investigating vehicle fired upon Sunday night
OTTAWA – Ottawa Police are investigating an apparent incident involving the discharge of a firearm Sunday evening. The Ottawa Police Department were called around 11:30 PM for a report of gunfire near the intersection of West Superior Street and Canal Street. While they were canvassing the area, another caller reported gunfire in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Authorities say a parked, unoccupied vehicle was fired upon and that the suspect or suspects had fled the scene. Ottawa Police say the incident appears to be contained to the involved vehicle only, but anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department.
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
Aurora man hurt in hunting accident at Silver Springs State Park
A 58-year-old Aurora man was hurt in a hunting accident Monday at Silver Springs State Park, according to Illinois Conservation Police. It happened at around 2:20 Monday afternoon. Conservation police say a 37-year-old hunter, also from Aurora, accidentally shot the 58-year-old who suffered minor injuries from pellets. The 58-year-old was...
