OTTAWA – Ottawa Police are investigating an apparent incident involving the discharge of a firearm Sunday evening. The Ottawa Police Department were called around 11:30 PM for a report of gunfire near the intersection of West Superior Street and Canal Street. While they were canvassing the area, another caller reported gunfire in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Authorities say a parked, unoccupied vehicle was fired upon and that the suspect or suspects had fled the scene. Ottawa Police say the incident appears to be contained to the involved vehicle only, but anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO