ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

2022 Fall Color Outlook

By Tom O'Hare
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtRif_0hkbjJl700

Hey northern Michigan, fall is just around the corner!

But, you know changes are starting, and soon the trees will be bright with red, orange, yellows, and browns.

Those typical early changing trees already have yellows, browns and even some red!

But the majority of the region is still green will stay that way for a few more weeks.

So the question is when will we see color around here?

You might think the answer is simple, but it’s not. Color change depends on a lot of things.

First, sunshine is a major factor. The long days of summer sun keep the leaves green as the tree makes chlorophyll. However, as the days get shorter, trees stop making chlorophyll and the leaves start changing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fs2m0_0hkbjJl700

This is when things get interesting for northern Michigan. The more sunshine we get in September delays the change. But if there is a big drop in temps and lots of clouds, then things change quickly. And we can’t forget the amount of rainfall, if we are in a drought, or there was a notable dry period during the summer, (which there was) plan on a quicker change.

So far, we are starting the month with lots of sunshine, some cool nights but warm days… something to think about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gFPp_0hkbjJl700

What you see here is the average peak color across our local regions. Typically, the U.P. has peak color 1st, but parts of the Northern Lower aren’t far behind.

In this case, temperatures are the big factor and the higher elevations of the L.P. cane be colder than parts of the U.P.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfssA_0hkbjJl700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCOtK_0hkbjJl700

Since higher elevations are colder than the lakeshores, the change can be even more noticeable in October. Inland spots are generally past peak while lakeside areas are only at 50%. This is why the Tunnel of Trees, near the lakeshore, is one of the spots that generally doesn’t change until late October. The warmth of Lake Michigan makes a big difference!

I’ve been asked so many times when to check out the fall colors. This happens a lot especially when hints of color start.

My answer is mid-late October. The reason is, that there’s almost always good to great color somewhere in the area. Higher elevations are at peak or past peak (as well as the U.P.) and lower elevations are 50% changed or approaching peak.

If you want to check out early peak color I recommend taking a trip across the U.P. Western areas are incredible in Late September but it’s not a quick day trip.

In mid-late October, there are many areas to go see color in northern Michigan. Heading north on I-75 is a good start, with waves of orange and red around every bend. Traveling South along US-131, you’ll find incredible color from Petoskey to Kalkaska along the hills to the east. The key is finding multiple elevation changes to see color near and far.

If you can’t make a trip until late in October, plan on heading to places like Traverse City, Ludington or the Tunnel of Trees near Harbor Springs.

Please submit your favorite fall color photos from this year here.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Hook & Hunting: Liberty Hunt Taking Place this Weekend

This weekend is the Michigan DNR’s Liberty Hunt — where children and people with disabilities are able to get out and hunt deer. Children ages 16 and younger, accompanied with an adult, and people with disabilities can get out and hunt deer all across the state. Hunters have...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Hitting the Green with Michigan State Troopers

Thursday, Sept. 8, golfers have the unique opportunity to tee off with their fellow law enforcement officers. Michigan State Troopers are hitting the green in their inaugural golf outing. The event serves as a fundraiser for the State Trooper Outreach Partnership, or S.T.O.P. This program is aimed at improving local...
LEWISTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Colors#Lake Michigan#Summer Sun#Fall Color Outlook
9&10 News

Thirty-Two Geographic Features in Michigan Get a New Name

Thirty-two geographic features in Michigan have been changed to get rid of the word squaw, according to the Department of the Interior Thursday. The Board on Geographic Names voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features nationwide. This final vote is the last step in efforts to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Williamsburg Animal Hospital Opening Its Door and Leading with Compassion and Kindness

Since Dr. Paige Fowler was five years old, her answer to the question of what do you want to be when you grow up was always a veterinarian. After being a vet assistant for several years, completing veterinarian school at Michigan State University and working as a vet at several clinics around northern Michigan, Dr. Fowler opened the doors to her own animal hospital.
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

Unsolved Podcast: Cracking The Baby Garnet Case

Unsolved is a true crime podcast series from 9&10 News. Each month, David Lyden will dive into an unsolved crime in northern Michigan. We told you back in July how Mackinac County Deputies finally solved a 25-year-old cold case using forensic genetic genealogy. The case of Baby Garnet is one...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Schools Prepare for Seasonal Illnesses

Kids across Michigan are back in the classroom, and with the return to learning comes the return of seasonal illness. Schools are preparing for everything from the common cold to Covid-19. “The last couple of years have been hyper focused on preventative measures of Covid, and it really has impacted all illnesses in general,” said Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown. “We have air filtration in all of our buildings and classrooms, sanitizing stations throughout our building, as well.”
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Top Headlines: Polls Show Gap Widening Between Whitmer and Dixon, and More

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to shut down a local roadside zoo due to multiple violations. Read More. A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. Read More.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Special Prosecutor to Investigate Michigan GOP Candidate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy