ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Wednesday for record-breaking heat

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLYg1_0hkbjFED00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After a hot holiday weekend in Denver, more heat is on the way for the next few days.

There is potential to break the record high temperature on Wednesday and Thursday. The record for Tuesday was broken with a new high of 98 degrees.

Wednesday will be just as hot with a forecast high temperature in the upper 90s. Due to the heat, Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday for metro Denver and the Front Range. The National Weather Service reminds everyone to practice heat safety by taking breaks, drinking lots of water and wearing light clothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GL0sz_0hkbjFED00

The record high will likely be broken on Wednesday and currently stands at 95 degrees set in 2013. There will be poor air quality along with the heat from wildfire smoke and high ozone levels.

These schools will close early due to high heat

Thursday will be just as hot as Wednesday with a high in the upper 90s. Both days will be sunny and dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QPle_0hkbjFED00

A cold front will finally swing through Friday night dropping high temperatures to the 80s on Friday and the 60s on Saturday. There will be a 10% chance for rain on Friday with better chances on Saturday.

Dry and warm weather will return by Sunday and into next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy