ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Manistee County Visitors Center Reacts to Summer Tourism

By Jacob Johnson
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUMUa_0hkbjBhJ00

Now that summer tourism is slowing down, communities are saying it was a success.

The Manistee County Visitors Center says this summer has been exceptional. With 25 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline being the main attraction, area businesses and attractions have been busy all season. They say the pandemic and gas prices has opened the doors for people to discover adventure closer to home and this year seems to be back to normal.

“I think there was a welcoming about some kind of normal summer. And, you know, traveler expectations have changed over the last couple of years. And our hotels, our restaurants, all of our shops downtown and throughout the county have really done a good job of evolving,” Sammie Lukaskiewicz, Executive Director for the Manistee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

And they’re not done yet. The visitors center says they expect even more tourism during fall color season.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

With the Start of Fall Comes the Start of Fall Tourism

With Labor Day weekend now in the rear-view mirror, many businesses are focusing their attention on the fall season. From winery tours and special events to the changing fall colors, many places don’t see much of a post-summer slowdown. Chateau Chantal Director of Marketing Kyle Brownley says, “We still...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistee County, MI
Government
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Manistee County, MI
Lifestyle
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Lake Michigan#Hotels#Gas Prices#Travel Destinations
9&10 News

Algae Bloom Detected on Bass Lake in Mason County

An algae bloom has been detected on Bass Lake in Mason County. The bloom was detected following waters samples taken by the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. Algal toxins that are released in the algae bloom can be harmful to aquatic life, pets and...
MASON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Light Up the Night with Northern Lights 5K

The Thomas Judd Care Center is excited for the 6th Annual Northern Lights 5k. This run is on Sep. 16, and raises money for the HIV care and prevention programs that are in northern Michigan. Racers are encouraged to dress up in the spirit of the Northern Lights and there...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Celebrate Fall Up North at Traverse City’s Annual Germanfest

10th Annual TC Germanfest | September 23 | 6-10:30 p.m. Spend “An Evening in Bavaria!” At this long-held Traverse City event, you’ll enjoy live German music presented by Tommy Schober and the Sorgenbrecher. Dance the night away while you indulge in plenty of Gemütlichkeit and German appetizers. This festival boasts only the best imported Hofbräu beer and German white and red wines: Gewürztraminer and Dornfelder. Stroll through the beer garden and celebrate with friends (and make some new ones!).
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Lake Ann World War II Veteran Turns 100 Years Old

A Lake Ann World War II veteran turned 100 years old on Sept. 1, and on Thursday, and he was celebrated by his friends at the Northwest Michigan UAW Retirees. Bill Morse was born on Sept. 1, 1922. “I was born in Lake Ann, and I graduated from Benzie County...
LAKE ANN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
9&10 News

Get Lost in a Book for National Read a Book Day!

One of the best things to get lost in is a good book! And if you don’t like to read, then you just haven’t found the right book!. The options are endless at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. Fall in love with a new read with the library’s ‘Book Bags.’ It’s modeled like a subscription box, filled with one library book, one free book for you to keep, stickers, a bookmark, a snack, and a craft. Adults can join in on the fun too with ‘Adult Genre Bags.’
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Schools Prepare for Seasonal Illnesses

Kids across Michigan are back in the classroom, and with the return to learning comes the return of seasonal illness. Schools are preparing for everything from the common cold to Covid-19. “The last couple of years have been hyper focused on preventative measures of Covid, and it really has impacted all illnesses in general,” said Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown. “We have air filtration in all of our buildings and classrooms, sanitizing stations throughout our building, as well.”
CADILLAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy