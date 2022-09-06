Manistee County Visitors Center Reacts to Summer Tourism

Now that summer tourism is slowing down, communities are saying it was a success.

The Manistee County Visitors Center says this summer has been exceptional. With 25 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline being the main attraction, area businesses and attractions have been busy all season. They say the pandemic and gas prices has opened the doors for people to discover adventure closer to home and this year seems to be back to normal.

“I think there was a welcoming about some kind of normal summer. And, you know, traveler expectations have changed over the last couple of years. And our hotels, our restaurants, all of our shops downtown and throughout the county have really done a good job of evolving,” Sammie Lukaskiewicz, Executive Director for the Manistee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

And they’re not done yet. The visitors center says they expect even more tourism during fall color season.