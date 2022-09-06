PCBPD: 9-year-old called in bomb threat to school

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A 9-year-old was charged on Tuesday after authorities learned of phone calls about a bomb at Hutchinson Beach Elementary, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Hutchinson Beach Elementary school staff members were listening to voicemails on the school’s phone system after the holiday weekend and heard several from a child who claimed there was a bomb on campus.

Administrators called PCBPD, and police evacuated the school. Investigators swept the entire building and said they did not find anything suspicious.

PCBPD was able to identify the 9-year-old as a suspect and question him. According to investigators, he confessed to making the calls.

The boy is being charged with a false report concerning planting a bomb.

“Some people might ask why are you charging a nine-year-old for what might be considered a prank, this is not a prank to us, this is not a joke, this is not something we can take lightly,” PCBPD Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “The reality is in this day in age there is no reason for this, if you call a threat into our school, no matter what manner it is, we are going to investigate it we are going to use every single resource we have to identify you and hold you accountable.”

The school sent out an alert to parents informing them about the incident. There is no remaining threat for Hutchinson Elementary School.

