ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County 911 center is updating its call center to make sure they’re able to respond to all emergencies. Recently they got $66,000 from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding to help. The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls...
LEE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Travel center to come to Perry's I-75 Exit

PERRY, Ga. — Those stopping off I-75 may soon have a new place to brake. A proposal for a travel center off exit 138 in Perry details plans for a truck stop and a new fast-food restaurant. Most can agree, the city of Perry has its benefits. "Yea, it’s...
PERRY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Americus, GA
Americus, GA
Education
WALB 10

Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again. The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561. Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Tech#Trucks#Truck Driving#Cdl#Albany Gas Light#Sgtc
WTVM

Columbus Government Center evacuated after smoke in building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employees have been evacuated from the Columbus Consolidated Government building. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, employees were evacuated after smoke was present on the 6th floor of the building, where the offices of Mayor Skip Henderson, City Manager Isaiah Hugley and Muscogee County Probate Court are located.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project. The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. “There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got...
ALBANY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities

Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
tjournal.com

Marion students learn dangers of drunk driving

  It's been said that "seeing is believing" and students at Marion County Middle-High School recently got to see what it's like to function while intoxicated. No, the Eagles weren't flying drunk or stoned, but took advantage of a special simulation to see just how dangerous it can be for teenagers to experiment with alcohol and/or drugs.
MARION COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

City of Albany considers new appeal process for speed cameras

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the first week of school, 3,000 red speed violations were given out. The number of violations is leading to a backlog of cases in municipal court which is why city officials are looking to cut that number down. To appeal a red speed violation, residents...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy