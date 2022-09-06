Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County 911 center is updating its call center to make sure they’re able to respond to all emergencies. Recently they got $66,000 from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding to help. The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls...
Moultrie Road construction zones encompass nearly entire route through three counties
ALBANY — The footprint of big machines is marching on along Highway 133 as the four-laning of the roadway from Albany to Moultrie starts to take shape. The Valdosta-to-Moultrie portion of the road was completed several years ago, and the link between Albany and Moultrie will provide a multi-lane route to Interstate 75 and points south.
Travel center to come to Perry's I-75 Exit
PERRY, Ga. — Those stopping off I-75 may soon have a new place to brake. A proposal for a travel center off exit 138 in Perry details plans for a truck stop and a new fast-food restaurant. Most can agree, the city of Perry has its benefits. "Yea, it’s...
A fuel spill blocked lanes of I-75 South in Peach County on Thursday
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck on I-75 South between two tractor trailers caused a diesel fuel spill near Peach County on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 142 at SR 96. There is no information on if anyone was injured...
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
WALB 10
Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again. The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561. Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while...
WTVM
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
WTVM
Columbus Government Center evacuated after smoke in building
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employees have been evacuated from the Columbus Consolidated Government building. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, employees were evacuated after smoke was present on the 6th floor of the building, where the offices of Mayor Skip Henderson, City Manager Isaiah Hugley and Muscogee County Probate Court are located.
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
WALB 10
New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project. The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. “There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got...
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Albany police request information in abduction and homicide case
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the month-old abduction and brutal killing of a 45-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a West Residence Avenue home. Police said that Shannon Hammock’s body was found at about 8 a.m....
32-Year-Old Marcus Jameil Hall Killed Following Police Chase in Turner County (Turner County, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal accident following a police chase, that claimed a life. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a blue Hyundai Sonata was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
tjournal.com
Marion students learn dangers of drunk driving
It's been said that "seeing is believing" and students at Marion County Middle-High School recently got to see what it's like to function while intoxicated. No, the Eagles weren't flying drunk or stoned, but took advantage of a special simulation to see just how dangerous it can be for teenagers to experiment with alcohol and/or drugs.
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
33 years later: Murder of Georgia woman remains unsolved, officials offer $8,000 reward
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 33 years later, an $8,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the unsolved homicide case of 59-year-old Evelyn Springer of Warner Robins, Georgia. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a person down on March 3, 1987, at 7:04 p.m. Officers found Springer unconscious, suffering from a head injury. […]
wgxa.tv
New details emerging in death of Warner Robins child at Panama City Beach Condo Resort
BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WGXA) - New details are being released in the death of a 4-year-old from Warner Robins. According to an incident report obtained by WGXA News, officers with the Panama City Beach, Florida Police Department were called to Laketown Wharf, a high-rise condo building, just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
WALB 10
City of Albany considers new appeal process for speed cameras
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the first week of school, 3,000 red speed violations were given out. The number of violations is leading to a backlog of cases in municipal court which is why city officials are looking to cut that number down. To appeal a red speed violation, residents...
