Here's What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker Store
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don't Care About You
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow Eatery
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
KSAT 12
1 teen arrested, 4 wanted after 15-year-old carjacked, assaulted outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police have identified five teenagers accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot and then stealing his car. Police said the incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday outside the store in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123 Bypass.
1 teen arrested, 3 suspects still wanted in connection to Seguin aggravated robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Seguin Police Department have arrested one teen and are still searching for three more suspects after a vehicle they allegedly stole in Seguin was recovered in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the three remaining...
Police recover $100,000 stolen machine used for medical procedures, arrest two suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police officers were at the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, when they overheard reports of a stolen botox machine on their radio. Officers pulled over and arrested two men who had the $100,000 machine in the back of their pickup truck. No word...
Man arrested after admitting to distributing fentanyl, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after admitting to distributing fentanyl. The San Marcos Police Department sent a press release, saying Anthony Jean Perez Rios was found with 384 fentanyl pills in two prescription pill bottles inside his apartment. Authorities had executed a search warrant for his home.
Police search for four suspects after man shot and killed inside apartment
SAN ANTONIO — Four men are on the run after San Antonio police said they shot and killed another man. Those suspects reportedly barged into an apartment on Westward Drive on the west side around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday. SAPD said the victim and a friend were visiting another...
KSAT 12
Armed man threatens employee, robs Lowe’s on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on the Northwest Side and threatened an employee with a gun. The incident took place at noon on Aug. 17 at the store located in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.
'We're very concerned about our safety' | East San Antonio arson suspect indicted by grand jury
SAN ANTONIO — An east San Antonio arson suspect has now been indicted by a grand jury, but his attorney has filed motions to get the case tossed. 37-year-old Cruz Rivas is accused of setting fire to a home on East Crockett back in May. The fire roared through...
New Braunfels K9 Voska alerts officers to over four pounds of meth hidden inside purse during traffic stop
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The nose knows! K9 Voska with the New Braunfels Police Department alerted officers to more than 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday. Officers pulled over April Perez, 42, on the northbound I-35 frontage road just after 11 p.m. That's when K9 Voska...
KSAT 12
County using hidden cameras to catch illegal dumpers
San Antonio – Trash bags, furniture, and other assorted filth are piled high behind the vacant home next to Irma Soto. Soto said the alleyway behind the burned-out house in the Camelot II neighborhood is an all too commonly-used dumping ground, and she’s tired of it. “It’s very...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for setting West Side restaurant on fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a West Side restaurant over the summer. Records with the Bexar County Jail show Gerald Salazar, 36, was apprehended on Tuesday and charged with arson, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $50,000.
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."
Motorcyclist thrown from bike after crashing into vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — A man on a motorcycle barely survived a crash on the city's northeast side. The San Antonio Police Department said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday on Thousand Oaks Drive just off Interstate 35. Emergency crews were able to help the man after he...
Fire spreads through San Antonio home; nearby vehicles damaged
SAN ANTONIO — A fire spread throughout a home on the city's west side, but fortunately, the house was vacant. The San Antonio Fire Department said the call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Friday on North Zarzamora. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They said they had some difficulty getting into the house because it was boarded up.
'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods
SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
KSAT 12
5 people wanted for carjacking, assaulting teens in Walmart parking lot, Seguin police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are looking for five people suspected in a carjacking and assault in a Walmart parking lot on Monday night. It happened at about 8:45 p.m. outside the store located at 550 S. State Hwy 123 Bypass. Police said a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl...
KENS 5
Third missing Bandera resident found dead
SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
