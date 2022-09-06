SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO