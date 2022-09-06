ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
KSAT 12

County using hidden cameras to catch illegal dumpers

San Antonio – Trash bags, furniture, and other assorted filth are piled high behind the vacant home next to Irma Soto. Soto said the alleyway behind the burned-out house in the Camelot II neighborhood is an all too commonly-used dumping ground, and she’s tired of it. “It’s very...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods

SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

