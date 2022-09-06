Read full article on original website
Bangor plane pull to benefit local kids
BANGOR, Maine — This weekend you have a chance to get outside, get pumped up, and show off your superhero strength while helping out some local kids. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine plane pull is on Saturday. The event at Bangor International Airport can be accessed next to the C&L Aviation hanger along Polk Street. It starts at 10 a.m.
A Maine cancer resource center is serving up home-cooked meals to heal
ELLSWORTH, Maine — For those undergoing treatment for cancer, oftentimes doctors appointments, surgeries, and even side effects can leave little time at the end of the day for self-care. To take some things off its clients plates, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center runs the Home Cooked Healing...
How Maine teachers are adapting to a new normal
AUGUSTA, Maine — In mid-August, third-grade teacher Hillary Bellefleur is busy organizing her classroom at Leroy Smith School in Winterport. Soon, her tenth class of students will be sitting in the tiny desk chairs and using a whiteboard that hasn't been touched since the beginning of summer. For her, back-to-school season is always exciting. But this year, there's some extra energy.
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
United Way of Eastern Maine changes name to Heart of Maine United Way
BANGOR, Maine — United Way of Eastern Maine will now be known as "Heart of Maine United Way." The announcement was made at the annual United Way breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning. Shirar Patterson, president and CEO of Heart of Maine United Way, said the name change better represents...
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
'Pay-what-you-can' yard sale benefits community programs in Orono
ORONO, Maine — The Wilson Center and Terrell House are hosting a “Yard Sard” over the weekend to benefit their community initiatives, such as the Wilson Center’s food security programing. “One of our students actually just misspelled the word ‘sale’ on a yard sale sign and...
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog
This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
Parents of missing Norridgewock man launch new effort to locate him
BANGOR, Maine — A new effort is giving one Maine family hope that they will find their missing son. Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor on June 6. Lacher's parents haven't given up on finding him and this is...
Bangor boosts homebuyer assistance program up to $20K for some applicants
BANGOR, Maine — If you've been wanting to buy a home in the city of Bangor, now might be the right time to do so. The city is boosting its homebuyer assistance program to help low to moderate income individuals and families buy a home with as much as $20,000 in grant money to use.
Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
Developer seeks to build Bangor subdivision
BANGOR, Maine — As anyone who's had to move recently knows, housing options in Maine are slim. Emily Ellis, real estate broker and owner of the construction company Team Properties LLC, is trying to ease that problem by bringing a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to Bangor near the Essex Street and Lancaster Avenue intersection.
Unity woman dies in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
At Under $170,000 Bucks, This 3 Bedroom Home in Winslow, Maine Could Be Perfect For Your Family!
As the housing market in Maine, and around the country, continues to fluctuate on the daily, it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. Trying to pair wants and needs with the right price is becoming increasingly difficult- especially for people with growing families. Listed at only...
Bangor student, 12, charged with terrorizing after threat found in school
BANGOR, Maine — A 12-year-old Bangor student has been charged with terrorizing after police say a threat was found at the Bangor Regional Program, Bangor police said in a release Wednesday. The Bangor Regional Program is a therapeutic day school within the Bangor School Department. The program "provides a...
Washington County woman, 65, accused of trafficking fentanyl
BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A Baileyville woman was charged Tuesday with trafficking fentanyl out of her home. According to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, a joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Baileyville Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff's office resulted in the arrest.
Camden celebrates Maine's maritime history at Windjammer Festival
CAMDEN, Maine — Camden spent two days celebrating a piece of Maine's culture and history. The annual Windjammer Festival took place alongside Camden's harbor. "It's about really celebrating what they do, who they are, and how long they've been in this industry," Holly Anderson, festival organizer and Assistant Director of Camden Parks and Recreation.
New doggy daycare opens in Bangor
BANGOR–There’s a new doggy daycare in Bangor. Castlegate Canine Center located on the Pushaw Road in Bangor opened its doors and its kennels for dogs last week. The owners, Kevin and Patti Schmersal, have 25 years of experience breeding German Shepherds and say they wanted to open a doggy daycare because there was a need for more daycare options for area pet owners.
