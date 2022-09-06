Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend outdoors, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre Presents Hammered: A Thor And Loki Play. NWU’s Theatre will have you enjoying musicals, Shakespeare,...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
1011now.com
Planning for the worst: Lincoln hospital trains for disaster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A chemical plant explosion sends a shock wave through a quiet Nebraska town. In its wake, it leaves 23 burned and bloodied victims needing urgent care in Lincoln. On Thursday, that was just a mock scenario, but the staff members at CHI Health St. Elizabeth know the worst is always possible.
1011now.com
Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
‘Art in the Garden’ happening Saturday at Sunken Gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of Noyes Art Gallery, and more than 50 local artists, are gearing up for the annual event called “Art in the Garden”. “It’s going to be this Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Sunken Gardens here at 27th and Capitol Parkway,” Julia Noyes said. The event is a chance to stroll through the garden, and buy local art. “If you haven’t been, you should come to this,” Noyes said. “It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’s free parking and no admission charge. We will have live music, we will have food vendors, and we have a group of musicians coming from South Korea to be a part of this.
1011now.com
‘This is like building a city here’: Hundreds descend on Lincoln for racing championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At the Lincoln Airport, noise and activity is always expected, but Thursday afternoon it wasn’t just coming from the planes, it’s also race cars. In its 49th year, the SCCA Solo National Championships event brings together racers of all abilities. In short, their motto is if you want to be a part of all the action, all you have to do is bring yourself and something to drive.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
kmaland.com
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
1011now.com
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effects of this summer’s severe storms seem to be carrying over into this fall. As a result, an orchard outside of Lincoln is switching things up this season. At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Push to expand food truck offerings across Lincoln comes down to the next 2 months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The city’s expanded food truck pilot program officially launched Tuesday. Lincoln recently amended its vendor truck ordinance, giving your favorite joints more places to set up shop. Since 2018, Muchachos owner Nick Maestas and other food truck vendors have wanted more locations in Lincoln...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
The Nebraska City News Press
Jean Eileen (Humann) Yost
On August 20, 2022, Jean On August 20, 2022, Jean Eileen (Humann) Yost left Eileen (Humann) Yost left this earth to be with her this earth to be with her beloved husband, Billy beloved husband, Billy Yost. Yost. Jean entered this world on Jean entered this world on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, as one of twins Nebraska, as one of twins to their parents Clarence to their parents Clarence and Eileen Humann. Their and Eileen Humann. Their mother passed away when mother passed away when Jean and her twin brother, Jean and her twin brother, Dean, were only 14 months Dean, were only 14 months old. The twins then stayed old. The twins then stayed with their maternal grandparents in Nebraska City until with their maternal grandparents in Nebraska City until school age. At that time they moved to Lincoln to be school age. At that time they moved to Lincoln to be raised by their father and stepmother, Irene. The twins raised by their father and stepmother, Irene. The twins always loved returning in the summers to stay with always loved returning in the summers to stay with their grandparents. their grandparents. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, Jean worked in the original Runza Restaurant in Jean worked in the original Runza Restaurant in Lincoln during the 50’s. At this time, Jean met the love Lincoln during the 50’s. At this time, Jean met the love of her life, Bill. The couple were married on February of her life, Bill. The couple were married on February 6, 1954 and made their home in Nebraska City. When 6, 1954 and made their home in Nebraska City. When they started their family, Jean became a devoted and they started their family, Jean became a devoted and proud mother, raising their three children. proud mother, raising their three children. Jean eventually became a full time working mother Jean eventually became a full time working mother and was an employee at Nebraska City’s Babyland and was an employee at Nebraska City’s Babyland Store in the 70s, then worked at Nebraska City’s IGA, Store in the 70s, then worked at Nebraska City’s IGA, Country Mart, and Food Pride grocery stores. Country Mart, and Food Pride grocery stores. While raising their family, Jean and Bill were active While raising their family, Jean and Bill were active members of Nebraska City’s First Presbyterian Church members of Nebraska City’s First Presbyterian Church and Nebraska City’s PTA. Jean was also actively and Nebraska City’s PTA. Jean was also actively involved with the JC Janes organization in the 60’s and involved with the JC Janes organization in the 60’s and 70’s. Throughout the years Jean and Bill enjoyed 70’s. Throughout the years Jean and Bill enjoyed having family get togethers and dancing. having family get togethers and dancing. Later as they aged, Jean and Bill moved to Rock Port, Later as they aged, Jean and Bill moved to Rock Port, Missouri to live with their daughter, Sally, and her Missouri to live with their daughter, Sally, and her husband, Harvey. After 62 years of marriage, Bill husband, Harvey. After 62 years of marriage, Bill passed away in 2016. passed away in 2016. Jean is also proceeded in death by her brother Jim Jean is also proceeded in death by her brother Jim Humann; her parents; and grandparents. Humann; her parents; and grandparents. Jean’s survivors include 3 children: Dennis and his Jean’s survivors include 3 children: Dennis and his companion, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greg and his companion, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greg and his wife, Diana, of Nebraska City; Sally Hurst and her wife, Diana, of Nebraska City; Sally Hurst and her husband, Harvey, of Rock Port, Missouri; 9 husband, Harvey, of Rock Port, Missouri; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; Jean’s twin grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; Jean’s twin brother, Dean Humann; and her sister, Joan Fitzgerald. brother, Dean Humann; and her sister, Joan Fitzgerald. Memorial service is pending.
News Channel Nebraska
Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water
WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
WOWT
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
Comments / 0