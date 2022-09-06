Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tell City fullback Trent Cail voted Courier & Press football Player of the Week
EVANSVILLE — Tell City needed a big performance. Trent Cail delivered. The senior fullback had his best effort of the season thus far in a 43-26 comeback victory over Forest Park on Friday night. Cail was voted the Courier & Press high school football Player of the Week for Week 3 in the Evansville area. The poll received over 81,000 votes.
Purdue Motorsports holds 'Test and Tune' event in South Bend for high school go-kart teams
Tenth-grader Nick Molchan has been driving go-karts for more than eight years. His grandparents have a dirt track, and, from the time he was in elementary school, he's spent hours drifting gas-powered karts through sharp corners and hairpin turns. "Drifting, to me, is a super easy way to get around...
Comments / 0