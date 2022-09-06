Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Hardin County mother plans to honor 8-year-old son after losing battle with cancer
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Natalie Sweatt remembers with vivid detail the conversation with her son's doctor last month. "He said, 'It's not good' and he started crying and he pulled up the scans," Sweatt said. She was told her son's cancer had returned. The doctor told her to take...
wnky.com
4-year-old leukemia survivor throwing out first pitch at the Hot Rods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“That is something that no parent should ever have to hear is ‘your child has cancer’,” said Kelsie Cooksey. At only 18 months old, Weston Cooksey was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “That is a cancer in the bone marrow of those b-cells....
fox17.com
Police investigate death of 19-year-old girl found dead in bed in Russellville, Kentucky
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Russellville Police Department in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her bedroom. The woman is identified as Ania Hardesty, according to police. Police responded to the incident on McArthur Street Wednesday. Russellville Police Department worked alongside Logan County...
WBKO
Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
WBKO
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
WBKO
BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday. Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women. “So if...
WSMV
Retired Montgomery Co. deputy dies, remembered for 21 years of service
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials announced the passing of retired Deputy Larry Frost, who passed away over the weekend. Frost began his career as a deputy sheriff for Montogmery County in September 1997 and served the community for 21 years. He then retired in September 2018. Frost served in the County Detention Services Buerau.
wcluradio.com
Missing pilot located deceased inside helicopter near Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park
PIG — A missing pilot and helicopter was located Monday shortly after 3 p.m. The pilot was deceased. Authorities were conducting flyover searches across the region most of Monday morning and early afternoon. The helicopter was last seen traveling toward Glasgow by a group of hunters in Ohio County.
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
wnky.com
BGFD responds to structure fire on Richland Drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday, Sept. 6 on the 800 block of Richland Drive. The fire department said they received a call about the fire around 7:15 p.m., and six BGFD units, as well as a rescue unit and fire investigator, responded to a house fire at the location.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day – Lucy
Today’s Pet of the Day is Lucy. She is a sweet cat who loves the indoors. She is also great with children. Adopt Lucy from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
wnky.com
67th Edmonson County Fair kicks off tomorrow with parade!
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – The Edmonson County Lions Club is proud to host their 67th county fair, a staple in the community since 1955. Starting Friday morning, kids are out of school to celebrate the first day of the festivities, beginning with their traditional parade at 9 a.m. This year’s...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with stealing catalytic converter, attempting to steal another
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter. Tyler Bunch, 33, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle and attemptive theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 2:54...
wnky.com
KSP responds to fatal accident near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is investigating a fatal collision just outside Cave City. KSP responded to the crash involving two vehicles on KY 90 as of around 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, one person has died as a result of the...
WBKO
Lost River Cave continues to fight suds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave is continuing to fight its suds problem, having had suds again appear in the river randomly, with no known origin. This is the 17th time this has happened this year. The cave was forced to cancel tour boat rides this weekend, saying the smell from the suds made it “impossible” for tours to continue.
wkdzradio.com
Police Ask For Help Identifying Person of Interest In Hopkinsville Shooting
Law enforcement ask for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home on August 18th. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
wnky.com
Section of U.S. 31-W to close for BGMU project
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utility project will temporarily close a section of U.S. 31-W Bypass next week. According to BGMU, the road will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and East 15th Ave. starting Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23, depending on weather.
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Historic Railpark and Train Museum
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight we sit down with Jessica Warren of the Historic Railpark and Train Museum and she gives us the details on a silent auction going on right now. For more information click here.
