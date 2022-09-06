ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center

A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday. Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women. “So if...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Retired Montgomery Co. deputy dies, remembered for 21 years of service

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials announced the passing of retired Deputy Larry Frost, who passed away over the weekend. Frost began his career as a deputy sheriff for Montogmery County in September 1997 and served the community for 21 years. He then retired in September 2018. Frost served in the County Detention Services Buerau.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

BGFD responds to structure fire on Richland Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday, Sept. 6 on the 800 block of Richland Drive. The fire department said they received a call about the fire around 7:15 p.m., and six BGFD units, as well as a rescue unit and fire investigator, responded to a house fire at the location.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day – Lucy

Today’s Pet of the Day is Lucy. She is a sweet cat who loves the indoors. She is also great with children. Adopt Lucy from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

67th Edmonson County Fair kicks off tomorrow with parade!

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – The Edmonson County Lions Club is proud to host their 67th county fair, a staple in the community since 1955. Starting Friday morning, kids are out of school to celebrate the first day of the festivities, beginning with their traditional parade at 9 a.m. This year’s...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to fatal accident near Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is investigating a fatal collision just outside Cave City. KSP responded to the crash involving two vehicles on KY 90 as of around 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, one person has died as a result of the...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Lost River Cave continues to fight suds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave is continuing to fight its suds problem, having had suds again appear in the river randomly, with no known origin. This is the 17th time this has happened this year. The cave was forced to cancel tour boat rides this weekend, saying the smell from the suds made it “impossible” for tours to continue.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Section of U.S. 31-W to close for BGMU project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utility project will temporarily close a section of U.S. 31-W Bypass next week. According to BGMU, the road will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and East 15th Ave. starting Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23, depending on weather.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

