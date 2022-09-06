Read full article on original website
East Tennessee pilot taking to the skies in Smoky Mountain Air Show
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee Pilot will be a part of one of the main acts at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. There are just a few more days until the Smoky Mountain Air Show is open to the public. Those who are on the air base have been set up and […]
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
Smoky Mountain Air Show: What travelers should know
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is returning to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Airport Authority is sharing some tips and warning for travelers ahead of the aerial show this weekend.
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
Knoxville and Knox County leaders to honor memories of those who died due to 9/11 terrorist attacks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York City that led to the deaths of thousands of people and left a dark legacy. On that day, people across the country swore to never forget the events of 9/11. Across the U.S. and including...
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett has died
The chief of the Rockwood Police Department has passed away, the agency shared Thursday morning.
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
'So upset' | Cerebral Palsy Center closes Knoxville boarding home due to financial problems
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cerebral Palsy Center's residential program shut down for good. Executive Director Angelia Jones said it had operated under capacity for the four or five years she's run the program. "Without all the rooms being rented out, it's a really difficult financial proposition," she...
30 pounds of meat tossed during inspection at Rocky Top restaurant
An inspector found more than half a dozen risk factors violations at a corner barbecue spot in Anderson County.
‘Bertie the Dog’ statue unveiled in downtown Sevierville
Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art.
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 6...
Dire need of correction officers in Middle Tennessee
While deputies are deployed patrolling the streets in good numbers, another part of the sheriff's department is struggling to stay staffed.
WBIR
University of Tennessee graduate is all Vol during Smoky Mountain Air Show
Major Haden 'Gator' Fullam is the Commander and pilot of the U.S. Air Force A-10 C Demonstration team. Sept. 8, 2022-4pm.
1450wlaf.com
Group stranded at campsite chooses to stay
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Members of the La Follette Rescue Squad responded to the call of people stranded because of flood waters. According to officials with the squad, on Monday afternoon, neighbors reported that there was a group stranded by high water at a campsite in the Stony Fork area.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a wanted felon with ten outstanding warrants Wednesday afternoon, an incident report from the department said. The arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. after officers reportedly stopped a black Dodge Charger that was leaving a parking lot in the Walter...
Woman injured in 2021 fatal shooting sues Soaky Mountain
A woman who was injured in a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2021 is suing, alleging that the park was negligent in overserving alcohol which partially caused the shooting.
