Louisville, TN

Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage

The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 6...
Group stranded at campsite chooses to stay

STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Members of the La Follette Rescue Squad responded to the call of people stranded because of flood waters. According to officials with the squad, on Monday afternoon, neighbors reported that there was a group stranded by high water at a campsite in the Stony Fork area.
Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a wanted felon with ten outstanding warrants Wednesday afternoon, an incident report from the department said. The arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. after officers reportedly stopped a black Dodge Charger that was leaving a parking lot in the Walter...
KNOXVILLE, TN

