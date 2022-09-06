ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake, MI

Rising Costs of Apples Means More Expensive Apple Cider this Fall

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exUyE_0hkbi2no00

From costs to operate farm equipment to labor costs, prices of apples continue to rise across the U.S. and at BrixStone Farms in Bear Lake.

But that cost, unfortunately, reflects back to the consumer.

A half-bushel of honeycrisp apples has increased between $5 to $10 dollars since last year. An 17% decline for apple crops in Michigan has also resulted in prices of apple cider and apples to increase.

“We used to pay $12 per post on our trellis systems and there’s a post every 25 feet/ Now we’re paying 24 or 25 for a treated post,” Keaton Foster, Owner of BrixStone Farms, said . “Everything’s gone up at least 30% as far as our inputs. We’re not raising the prices to make a little more money. It’s to literally just cover our costs.”

Michigan comes third in the United States for apple production.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
City
Bear Lake, MI
Bear Lake, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
Daily Mail

US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns

The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Cider#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Home Prices Are Dropping

Home prices have skyrocketed higher for most of the last two years. In some markets, prices have risen by sums well into the double digits. There are several reasons for the increase. The first is that low interest rates have made housing more affordable. The rates on 30-year fixed mortgages dropped below 3%. Another reason […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise

This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Defying All Expectations, Global House Prices Rose 10% in the Second Quarter

The global housing market registered a double-digit price growth in the second quarter, instead of a slowdown as many forecasted in light of global recession and inflation concerns. In the three months from April to June, Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index, which tracks the average residential prices across 56...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Top Three Dividend Aristocrats For Safe Income

The S&P 500 Index has lost almost 18% year-to-date and is close to 17% off of its 52-week high, edging the index once again towards bear market territory. Bear markets often foreshadow a recession. And with the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates in an attempt to get inflation under control, a recession could very well occur.
STOCKS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy