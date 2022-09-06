ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Football
Pennsylvania Sports
Sports
Football
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 matchup vs. Lions

There are few teams who have seen expectations rise as much as the Eagles have this offseason. The franchise exceeded expectations last year in the first season of Nick Sirianni’s head coaching tenure with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. They managed to secure a record of 9-8 and squeeze into the playoffs, and following the solid year, the team upgraded the roster in a major way and attempted to cover all holes which popped up last season. As Philadelphia looks to put itself on the map with the true contenders this season, here are four Eagles Week 1 predictions to keep an eye on in their matchup with the Lions.
NBC Sports

Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report

The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
NBC Sports

Key matchups in Eagles-Lions to kick off the 2022 season

The Eagles kick off their season in Detroit on Sunday against the Lions of Hard Knocks fame. Last season, the Eagles won nine games and the Lions won just three. One of those nine wins for the Eagles came in Detroit … a 44-6 beatdown of the Lions. “We...
Yardbarker

How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?

The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
A.j. Brown
Devonta Smith
James Bradberry
Yardbarker

Go Deep: A Post-Cutdown Look at the Eagles Receivers

For the Philadelphia Eagles, the winds of change have blown with hurricane force this off-season. And no positional group has felt the impact of that transformation more than the wide receivers. A group that just 20 months ago featured waning veterans Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson has been masterfully infused...
ClutchPoints

Colts’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to have a big season in 2022. They are coming off of a lackluster 2021. But the team has made several changes to be better this season. Heading into last season, the Colts took a shot on quarterback Carson Wentz. In his lone season in Indianapolis, Wentz led the Colts to a 9-8 record. He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
NBC Sports

Roob's game-by-game Eagles 2022 predictions

I was on the right track last year. I had the Eagles opening the season 1-3 and 4-7 and then finishing 5-1 to go 9-8 and make the playoffs. As it turned out, they opened the season 1-3 and 5-7 before finishing 4-1 to finish 9-8 and make the playoffs.
