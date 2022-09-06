Read full article on original website
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
LOOK: Falcons Release Offense Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 vs. Saints - Surprises?
Arthur Smith and the Falcons release their first depth chart.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders.
FOX Sports
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Vikings unveil 'unofficial' depth chart for season opener
The team says it's "unofficial," but it's still the depth chart on the team's website.
4 bold predictions for Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 matchup vs. Lions
There are few teams who have seen expectations rise as much as the Eagles have this offseason. The franchise exceeded expectations last year in the first season of Nick Sirianni’s head coaching tenure with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. They managed to secure a record of 9-8 and squeeze into the playoffs, and following the solid year, the team upgraded the roster in a major way and attempted to cover all holes which popped up last season. As Philadelphia looks to put itself on the map with the true contenders this season, here are four Eagles Week 1 predictions to keep an eye on in their matchup with the Lions.
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
NBC Sports
Key matchups in Eagles-Lions to kick off the 2022 season
The Eagles kick off their season in Detroit on Sunday against the Lions of Hard Knocks fame. Last season, the Eagles won nine games and the Lions won just three. One of those nine wins for the Eagles came in Detroit … a 44-6 beatdown of the Lions. “We...
Yardbarker
How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?
The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
Yardbarker
Go Deep: A Post-Cutdown Look at the Eagles Receivers
For the Philadelphia Eagles, the winds of change have blown with hurricane force this off-season. And no positional group has felt the impact of that transformation more than the wide receivers. A group that just 20 months ago featured waning veterans Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson has been masterfully infused...
Julian Edelman says he doesn't want to play for anybody but the Patriots
Julian Edelman didn’t rule out an NFL comeback in an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” saying he can’t imagine playing for anybody but the New England Patriots.
NFL・
Colts’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jonathan Taylor
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to have a big season in 2022. They are coming off of a lackluster 2021. But the team has made several changes to be better this season. Heading into last season, the Colts took a shot on quarterback Carson Wentz. In his lone season in Indianapolis, Wentz led the Colts to a 9-8 record. He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Falcons injury report: Drake London limited on Wednesday
TE Parker Hesse (personal) - OUT.
NBC Sports
Roob's game-by-game Eagles 2022 predictions
I was on the right track last year. I had the Eagles opening the season 1-3 and 4-7 and then finishing 5-1 to go 9-8 and make the playoffs. As it turned out, they opened the season 1-3 and 5-7 before finishing 4-1 to finish 9-8 and make the playoffs.
Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders PFF's Highest Graded TE From Week 1
Sanders' performance against Louisiana Monroe earned him PFF's highest tight end grade.
Saints vs. Falcons: First Look at Week 1's Matchup
The Saints and Falcons clash to open the regular season, as each team looks to get started out on the right foot.
