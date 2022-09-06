ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ClutchPoints

The James Harden reason Montrezl Harrell signed with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers signed big man Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday. Harrell inked a two-year deal to join the Sixers as Philadelphia prepares to contend this season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later revealed the reasoning behind Harrell signing in Philadelphia. “James Harden played a part in bringing Harrell to Philadelphia too — both with his contract creating […] The post The James Harden reason Montrezl Harrell signed with Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers

The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth NBA Championship over the last eight years last season. They defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win the title. Early on during their playoff run, backup guard Gary Payton II played an important role for the Warriors. He became one of the better defensive players on […] The post Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Variety

How to Watch the NFL Online Without Cable

The Buffalo Bills came out strong during the first game of the NFL season on Thursday night, beating out the defending champion Los Angeles Rams with a 21-point lead.  After going into halftime tied at 10, the Bills made a major comeback with three touchdowns on three straight possessions (while also intercepting quarterback Matthew Stafford twice). While the season has already started off with excitement, the bulk of the games will take place this Sunday.  Thankfully, even without cable, you don’t have to miss any of the action. The NFL games will be available to stream online on a variety of platforms such...
