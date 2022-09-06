Read full article on original website
WKTV
Wynn Hospital parking garage completion delayed
UTICA, N.Y. – Local officials gave a sneak peek Thursday of what the new Wynn Hospital parking garage will look like. The five-level garage will have about 1,350 spaces with 1,050 for the hospital and 280 for public use. The garage will have five elevators as well as a...
10 Restaurants That Could Replace Boil Shack in New Hartford, NY
The sad news was announced earlier this week that Boil Shack in New Hartford has closed their doors. Now, the building is up for lease for $75,000. Does that mean we could see another restaurant come in and take over?. If that was the case, I know Central New Yorkers...
WKTV
Turning Stone Resort Casino planning largest expansion in 20 years
VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino announced Tuesday its plan to launch the largest expansion project in the past 20 years. The plan is to double the convention and meeting space available at the casino and build more amenities to accommodate the increased number of guests the new space will bring.
whcuradio.com
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Your Stories Q&A: When will Gaskin Road in Clay finally reopen?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An update on a popular cut-through in Clay that has been cut off since last fall. A few of our viewers have contacted the YS Team wanting an update on this road project. “Why is a section of Gaskin Road still down to one lane? When will construction begin?“ A portion of […]
WKTV
Foundation grant to bolster senior programs in Mohawk Valley
ROME, N.Y. – New funding provided by the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties will help local seniors continue their education and find volunteer opportunities. The funding will bolster the partnership between Mohawk Valley Community College, the Center for Leadership Excellence (CLE) and the Mohawk Valley Institute for...
WKTV
Archaeologists to 'dig in' at Rome's Fort Bull in 2023
ROME, N.Y.—Archaeologists will be digging into history in Rome next year, thanks to a grant from the National Park Service. The Rome Historical Society, in partnership with Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility, received the $71,000 grant to continue studying the site of the French and Indian War-Era Fort Bull and Fort Wood Creek.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Irish in the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys
By the mid-nineteenth century, many of the Irish newcomers were poor, as opposed to the earlier ones who had been wealthy professionals. Some came arrived in the Hudson and Mohawk Valley regions from the city of New York, more down from Canada, to work on the canals, railroads, and factories.
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Coffee Shop Allegedly Served by Sticky Fingered Character in Utica
The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing. Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street...
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
WKTV
Utica to become USPS sorting, delivery facility next year
UTICA, N.Y. -- The head of the local branch of the American Postal Workers Union says Utica becoming a Sorting and Delivery Center for the US Postal Service will mean an economic boon to the city. Utica lost about 140 jobs when we lost processing to Syracuse in 2012. Now,...
Redfield Old Home Days Reunites Families, Friends, Neighbors
REDFIELD, NY – Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York. This event serves as much more than a traditional Fireman’s Field Days, functioning as a catalyst for family reunions and an opportunity to celebrate the history of the rural area that spans the heavily forested northeastern corner of Oswego County.
Romesentinel.com
Massive expansion ups ante at Turning Stone
cnyhomepage.com
Little Falls woman accused of welfare fraud in Herkimer County
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s office reports that a Little Falls woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly defrauding the county government for over six months. According to the sheriff, 38-year-old Darlene LeFevre of Ilion allegedly received more than $3,500.00 in fraudulent...
WKTV
SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
An Onondaga County high school is cracking down on cell phones. Will it last?
Cam Aitchison, who will be a sophomore at Liverpool High School this fall, said he’s always kept his cell phone in his pants pocket while in class. Starting Thursday, new school rules mean that in the classroom he will have to store it in his backpack or place it in a numbered pocket on the wall. Aitchison, 14, said that’s OK with him.
watervilletimes.com
Madison Central Receives $1 Million
The Madison Central School District announced it has received a Student Mental Health Support Grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health. The grant takes effect for the 2022-23 academic year and will provide the district with $1,050,054 over a five-year period. This grant funding opportunity was obtained...
