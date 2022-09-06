ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlville, IL

wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Accused of Possessing Fentanyl & Crack Cocaine

A 49-year-old Morris man was arrested by the Grundy County Proactive Unit in the 1200 block of North Division Street around 3:20 p.m. on September 6th. Police officials say Terry McMillan possessed 11 suspected Fentanyl capsules and .48 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine. He was arrested for possession of a...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
MORRIS, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Earlville, IL
wcsjnews.com

Man Sentenced in Grundy County

A 36-year-old Gary, Indiana man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 1st. Donovan Campbell pled guilty to the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a class three felony. Campbell was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for driving while license suspended, speeding and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on May 21st. During the traffic stop, officers found a black Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and ammunition inside the vehicle.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Reported Bomb Threat at Morris District 54 Unfounded

The Morris Police Department and other agencies are conducting an investigation after Morris District 54 received a bomb threat late yesterday afternoon. Morris Grade School Principal Dave Raffel sent out a letter to families of District 54 and said a hand-written note was found on Bus 23 as it arrived in Gardner for a baseball game which indicated the desire to blow up the school. After conferring with the superintendent and local law enforcement, it was decided to immediately evacuate the building and grounds.
MORRIS, IL
#Prison#Cocaine#The La Salle County Jail
WGN News

Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts

A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
BELVIDERE, IL
Public Safety
Public Safety
nrgmediadixon.com

Teen Driver Charged With Illegal Consumption as a Minor Following Rollover Accident

Early Saturday morning Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident in the 2700 block of E. Lynn Rd Byron, IL. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Ethan A. Heslop of Byron was travelling west on E. Lynn Rd. Heslop failed to negotiate the curve on E. Lynn Rd., causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn.
BYRON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Woman Arrested Nine Times in Three Years

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a woman who has been arrested 10 times since 2016. Skye Interrante, 24, of Romeoville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen license plate and aggravated fleeing and eluding police around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, September 5th. This comes...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Naperville to seize cars, fine drivers who run from police

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Since 2019, the Naperville Police Department has seen a sharp increase in the number of drivers fleeing police traffic stops, leading to leadership advocating for heavier punishments when drivers do so. “Pre-2020, we had about 15-19—what we call ‘fleeing and eluding’—[when] someone we attempt to traffic stop takes off from us,” said […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.

A 31-year-old Plano man led police on a pursuit shortly after midnight on Saturday, September 3rd. Justin Mikel was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, Reckless Driving and Resisting a Peace Officer after a traffic stop on West Southmor Road near Bradley Road.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor

Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
PERU, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, September 5th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 21-year-old Demetria Braxton for contempt of court. He posted...
MORRIS, IL
walls102.com

N Illinois man freed after 1994 murder conviction tossed

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A 58-year-old northern Illinois man who spent nearly half of his life behind bars after being found guilty of killing his ex-wife has walked out of prison after a judge vacated his 1994 conviction. Herman Williams of Gurnee was freed from the downstate Sheridan Correctional Center on Tuesday following nearly 29 years of incarceration after the judge threw out his conviction for killing Penny Williams. Her body was found in a Waukegan pond on Sept. 26, 1993. The Navy veteran’s exoneration came after work by his attorneys affiliated with the Illinois Innocence Project and then confirmed and acknowledged by the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.
WAUKEGAN, IL

