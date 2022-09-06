Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ-n-Blues on 9/9Adrian HolmanLasalle, IL
Jelani Day Foundation to help combat 'Missing White Woman Syndrome'Lashaun TurnerPeru, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of IllinoisTravel MavenHinckley, IL
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Possessing Fentanyl & Crack Cocaine
A 49-year-old Morris man was arrested by the Grundy County Proactive Unit in the 1200 block of North Division Street around 3:20 p.m. on September 6th. Police officials say Terry McMillan possessed 11 suspected Fentanyl capsules and .48 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine. He was arrested for possession of a...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
starvedrock.media
Princeton And Naplate Men Jailed Over The Holiday Weekend For Allegedly Dealing Drugs
A Princeton man spent part of his Labor Day weekend behind bars. Twenty-four-year-old McGuire Johnson was locked up in the La Salle County Jail Sunday afternoon. He was picked up on a warrant for allegedly dealing meth. Members of the Tri-DENT task force took part in the alleged sale back in May. Johnson needs $50,000 to bond out of jail.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
wcsjnews.com
Man Sentenced in Grundy County
A 36-year-old Gary, Indiana man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 1st. Donovan Campbell pled guilty to the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a class three felony. Campbell was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for driving while license suspended, speeding and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on May 21st. During the traffic stop, officers found a black Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and ammunition inside the vehicle.
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
wcsjnews.com
Reported Bomb Threat at Morris District 54 Unfounded
The Morris Police Department and other agencies are conducting an investigation after Morris District 54 received a bomb threat late yesterday afternoon. Morris Grade School Principal Dave Raffel sent out a letter to families of District 54 and said a hand-written note was found on Bus 23 as it arrived in Gardner for a baseball game which indicated the desire to blow up the school. After conferring with the superintendent and local law enforcement, it was decided to immediately evacuate the building and grounds.
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
nrgmediadixon.com
Teen Driver Charged With Illegal Consumption as a Minor Following Rollover Accident
Early Saturday morning Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident in the 2700 block of E. Lynn Rd Byron, IL. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Ethan A. Heslop of Byron was travelling west on E. Lynn Rd. Heslop failed to negotiate the curve on E. Lynn Rd., causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn.
wcsjnews.com
Woman Arrested Nine Times in Three Years
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a woman who has been arrested 10 times since 2016. Skye Interrante, 24, of Romeoville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen license plate and aggravated fleeing and eluding police around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, September 5th. This comes...
Naperville to seize cars, fine drivers who run from police
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Since 2019, the Naperville Police Department has seen a sharp increase in the number of drivers fleeing police traffic stops, leading to leadership advocating for heavier punishments when drivers do so. “Pre-2020, we had about 15-19—what we call ‘fleeing and eluding’—[when] someone we attempt to traffic stop takes off from us,” said […]
wcsjnews.com
Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 31-year-old Plano man led police on a pursuit shortly after midnight on Saturday, September 3rd. Justin Mikel was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, Reckless Driving and Resisting a Peace Officer after a traffic stop on West Southmor Road near Bradley Road.
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, September 5th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 21-year-old Demetria Braxton for contempt of court. He posted...
walls102.com
N Illinois man freed after 1994 murder conviction tossed
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A 58-year-old northern Illinois man who spent nearly half of his life behind bars after being found guilty of killing his ex-wife has walked out of prison after a judge vacated his 1994 conviction. Herman Williams of Gurnee was freed from the downstate Sheridan Correctional Center on Tuesday following nearly 29 years of incarceration after the judge threw out his conviction for killing Penny Williams. Her body was found in a Waukegan pond on Sept. 26, 1993. The Navy veteran’s exoneration came after work by his attorneys affiliated with the Illinois Innocence Project and then confirmed and acknowledged by the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.
