LSU Tiger Band prepares for historic LSU vs. SU halftime show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — When it comes to preparations for the big LSU vs. SU halftime show, the name of the game is balance — especially when performing in a sold-out stadium. The final product usually means long hours but team members say it’s all worth it.
Southern University drum major: 'It’s an honor to lead the best band in the nation'
A tall, slim man walks down the long hallway in the Isaac Greggs Band Hall at Southern University. He seems shy and quiet. He enters from a single set of doors that separate the music monstrosity known as the Human Jukebox from the outside world as band members prepare for their upcoming football halftime show for the first-ever matchup between the Southern Jaguars and the LSU Tigers.
Tickets are officially sold out for the historic Southern vs LSU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s official! Tickets for the Southern University vs LSU football game are completely sold out. For the first time ever, the Southern University Jaguars will match up against the Louisiana State University Tigers for this historical event for the city of Baton Rouge on Saturday Sept. 10.
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for the first-ever football game...
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
Hottest Ticket at Tiger Stadium? Nope, it's Not Alabama
Historically the match-up between LSU and Alabama has been the hottest ticket for fans at Tiger Stadium but that's not the case so far this season.
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
Josh Simpson Named Baseball Director of Operations at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Coach Jay Johnson on Thursday announced that Josh Simpson, an area supervisor for the Texas Rangers scouting department, has been hired as the LSU Baseball Director of Operations. Simpson has worked as an MLB scout with the Rangers for the past seven seasons, and he...
First NIL offer for all student-athletes at Louisiana State University
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ASAP Inc., formerly known as Waitr, announced a new NIL offer that can benefit all student-athletes attending LSU. As part of the offer, every player at LSU who accepts the NIL deal will promote the renamed delivery app on their social media accounts. Student-athletes will be compensated per order through their social media account. ASAP will partner with a leading NIL company, MatchPoint Connection, to explain the agreement to the athletes.
Louisiana State University and Southern University agree to collaborate on STEM research
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Leaders at both LSU and Southern University are teaming up to help students and residents across Louisiana. Both universities state this is more than a football game. It’s about creating unity for all of Baton Rouge. “The A&M agenda, I think, is really important because it really has the potential to be transformative,” explained Governor John Bel Edwards.
Southern preparing for historic matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern is preparing to play LSU for the first time ever Saturday, September 10. The Tigers are over 40 point favorites to win the game, but Southern University’s Head Coach Eric Dooley isn’t concerned with the outside world’s opinion. Instead, Dooley...
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
SU Football Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks on upcoming matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern University Football Head Coach Eric Dooley held a news conference at...
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Looking for a last-minute LSU vs. Southern ticket? BBB shares tips to avoid rip-offs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The much-anticipated LSU vs. Southern University football game sold out Wednesday afternoon. If you’re still looking for a last-minute ticket, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns football fans to be wary of potential rip-offs. The BBB Scam Tracker received over 140 reports of...
New stadium seating gives LSU fans a front-row view of the action
LSU football season is heating up again, with this Saturday seeing Tiger Stadium deliver our first true home game of the year—and this time, it will feature a little-known perk for the sport’s die-hard fans. Take a look along the sidelines and you may see the lucky bunch taking advantage of field-level loge seating, an enclosed area described by LSU Athletics as “a four-person table-style seating with breathable mesh seats that are designed to keep fans cool, even on the hottest days.”
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
