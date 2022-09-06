ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU Tiger Band prepares for historic LSU vs. SU halftime show

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — When it comes to preparations for the big LSU vs. SU halftime show, the name of the game is balance — especially when performing in a sold-out stadium. The final product usually means long hours but team members say it’s all worth it.
theadvocate.com

Southern University drum major: 'It’s an honor to lead the best band in the nation'

A tall, slim man walks down the long hallway in the Isaac Greggs Band Hall at Southern University. He seems shy and quiet. He enters from a single set of doors that separate the music monstrosity known as the Human Jukebox from the outside world as band members prepare for their upcoming football halftime show for the first-ever matchup between the Southern Jaguars and the LSU Tigers.
brproud.com

Tickets are officially sold out for the historic Southern vs LSU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s official! Tickets for the Southern University vs LSU football game are completely sold out. For the first time ever, the Southern University Jaguars will match up against the Louisiana State University Tigers for this historical event for the city of Baton Rouge on Saturday Sept. 10.
brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
bossierpress.com

Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for the first-ever football game...
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
brproud.com

Josh Simpson Named Baseball Director of Operations at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Coach Jay Johnson on Thursday announced that Josh Simpson, an area supervisor for the Texas Rangers scouting department, has been hired as the LSU Baseball Director of Operations. Simpson has worked as an MLB scout with the Rangers for the past seven seasons, and he...
brproud.com

First NIL offer for all student-athletes at Louisiana State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ASAP Inc., formerly known as Waitr, announced a new NIL offer that can benefit all student-athletes attending LSU. As part of the offer, every player at LSU who accepts the NIL deal will promote the renamed delivery app on their social media accounts. Student-athletes will be compensated per order through their social media account. ASAP will partner with a leading NIL company, MatchPoint Connection, to explain the agreement to the athletes.
brproud.com

Louisiana State University and Southern University agree to collaborate on STEM research

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Leaders at both LSU and Southern University are teaming up to help students and residents across Louisiana. Both universities state this is more than a football game. It’s about creating unity for all of Baton Rouge. “The A&M agenda, I think, is really important because it really has the potential to be transformative,” explained Governor John Bel Edwards.
brproud.com

Southern preparing for historic matchup with LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern is preparing to play LSU for the first time ever Saturday, September 10. The Tigers are over 40 point favorites to win the game, but Southern University’s Head Coach Eric Dooley isn’t concerned with the outside world’s opinion. Instead, Dooley...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout

Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
inregister.com

New stadium seating gives LSU fans a front-row view of the action

LSU football season is heating up again, with this Saturday seeing Tiger Stadium deliver our first true home game of the year—and this time, it will feature a little-known perk for the sport’s die-hard fans. Take a look along the sidelines and you may see the lucky bunch taking advantage of field-level loge seating, an enclosed area described by LSU Athletics as “a four-person table-style seating with breathable mesh seats that are designed to keep fans cool, even on the hottest days.”
