Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports

Brinson joins elite company with rare feat at Dodger Stadium

Nobody in the Giants' lineup is hotter at the plate than Lewis Brinson right now. After blasting two home runs in San Francisco's 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the 28-year-old wasted no time circling the bases again. Brinson led off Tuesday's game...
ClutchPoints

Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw’s strong reaction to his performance in win over rival Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a great position to claim home field advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s despite the fact that their starting rotation has been in shambles recently. All Star starter Tony Gonsolin is currently on the shelf with a forearm injury. Dodgers ace Walker Buehler has been ruled out after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in his career. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw has even spent time recently on the injured list.
