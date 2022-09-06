The Los Angeles Dodgers are a great position to claim home field advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s despite the fact that their starting rotation has been in shambles recently. All Star starter Tony Gonsolin is currently on the shelf with a forearm injury. Dodgers ace Walker Buehler has been ruled out after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in his career. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw has even spent time recently on the injured list.

