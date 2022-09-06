ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Gainesville, FL
Houston, TX
Sports
247Sports

Know Your Opponent: No. 12 Florida Gators

After its 37-13 Week 1 win over Miami (Ohio) the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road for its SEC opener as the Cats will travel to Gainesville to take on the No. 12 ranked Florida Gators in front of a sold out Swamp. Florida enters play fresh off...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bills#Rams#American Football#Florida Gators#The University Of Florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy