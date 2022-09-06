Culvert Replacement Project Temporarily Closing Section of Chippewa County Multi-Use Trail

A section of a Chippewa County multi-use trail will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday for two weeks due to a culvert replacement project.

The trail is primarily used for off-road vehicle and snowmobile operations, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It’s located about 4.5 miles west of Brimley, along ORV route C/Snowmobile Trail No. 8.

The failing culvert being replaced, according to the DNR, is on the North Branch of Orrs Creek in Superior Township.

“Unfortunately, there are no good reroute options, so ORV operators will have to stay off that trail section and trailer their vehicles around the project,” said Peter Costa, Eastern Upper Peninsula trails specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The $92,600 project is funded by a grant from the DNR’s Snowmobile Trail Improvement Fund through the Sault Ste. Marie Snowmobile Association.

For the latest on DNR facility closures, click here.