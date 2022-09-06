Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
KFYR-TV
Animal Health Board changes state bird flu rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Board of Animal Health made changes to their policies surrounding avian flu in North Dakota. In the event of a case of bird flu, they voted unanimously to ban all movement in and out of the affected county and surrounding counties for 30 days, instead of shutting down the state entirely, which was the previous policy. The new rule is based on an improvement in record-keeping. If they find this doesn’t prove to be successful, they plan to shut down bird commerce statewide.
“The state has no authority of teaching them morals”: Critical Race Theory in North Dakota
There were others who felt Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, and not just in college or graduate school.
KFYR-TV
Animal shelters across the state hold virtual fundraiser
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventeen animal shelters across the state are coming together for a virtual fundraiser to help animals in need. North Dakota Race for Rescues is a virtual 5k equivalent event that participants can complete any time anywhere. You can run, walk, bike, swim, kayak or other forms...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
newsdakota.com
Another Dry Week for North Dakota Crops
(NDAgConnection.com)- For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 38% short, 51% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 34% short, 58% adequate, and 2% surplus.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Western U.S. wildfires cause hazy North Dakota skies
(Bismarck, ND) -- Wildfires in the western part of the U.S. are causing hazy skies in North Dakota. The state Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting their time outdoors while smoky conditions continue. Small particles of ash and soot increased in the skies over the state Tuesday.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Reaches Settlement Agreement with JUUL Labs
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley has announced a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The State of North Dakota will receive $6,028,211.45 in monetary...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota House race heats up over abortion rights
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Dakota voter Stacy Sturm says affordable healthcare will be at the top of her mind when she decides who to send to Washington. “I’m a cancer survivor, and I know I’m looking at insurmountable bills right now,” said Sturm. “I’ve saved my entire life - I’ve worked 38 years, saved up, and one diagnosis and all my money is gone”
3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire
STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of an oil rig explosion and fire that sent three workers to the hospital. The crew members were taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Drought issues in California could threaten North Dakota Pizza joints
(Bismarck, ND) -- Drought conditions in California could affect pizza fanatics throughout North Dakota. That's the word from the owner of Fireflour Pizza in Bismarck, who says they're doing OK for now but that might change if much-needed rain doesn't save California's tomato crop. Owner Kenny Howard says they were...
High Energy At Cowgirls For A Cure In North Dakota
Join Cowgirls For A Cure to support a Great Cause!
KFYR-TV
Another round of CRT: NDDPI holds rules hearing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Critical race theory: one of those hot button issues everyone seems to have an opinion about. That was apparent at a public hearing held by the Department of Public Instruction Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was an administrative rules hearing about implementing Critical Race Theory. Last year, the...
KFYR-TV
TrainND Northwest developing a hybrid semi truck
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - People in northwest North Dakota looking to obtain their CDL may soon be training in a semi powered by electricity. TrainND Northwest Executive Director Kenley Nebeker says they are using federal grant money to design and build a hybrid semi truck. He adds that this will give future drivers a potential first look into vehicles of the future.
valleynewslive.com
Wildfires causing smoky conditions across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across the state. Wildfires in the western part of the United States and Canada are sending smoke across North Dakota. Extremely...
KFYR-TV
‘Extremely critical’ fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures broke records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday, as forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires and said the dangerous conditions would sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across...
10 Of North Dakota’s Homicide Investigations Gone Cold
The following cases have been labeled as 'cold' by local law enforcement agencies and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
KFYR-TV
Critical race theory
Local news, weather, and sports. Local news, weather, and sports. Local news, weather, and sports. Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson. Local news, weather, and sports. ND Today: Little Black Dress Campaign. Updated: 16 hours ago. North Dakota Today.
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund submits more than double the required signatures to get on November ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Native Cara Mund has shaken up the North Dakota political landscape. Over the weekend, Democratic Congressional candidate Mark Haugen suspended his campaign, citing the former Miss America’s candidacy as an Independent challenger for the seat currently held by Republican Kelly Armstrong. Mund handed in...
