BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Board of Animal Health made changes to their policies surrounding avian flu in North Dakota. In the event of a case of bird flu, they voted unanimously to ban all movement in and out of the affected county and surrounding counties for 30 days, instead of shutting down the state entirely, which was the previous policy. The new rule is based on an improvement in record-keeping. If they find this doesn’t prove to be successful, they plan to shut down bird commerce statewide.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO