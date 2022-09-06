ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Improving Union Station

Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction …. IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside …. Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and …. Man dead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Society
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis adding 200 license plate readers by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — By Friday, more than 200 license plate readers will be in use across Indianapolis. The devices, commonly known as LPRs, capture the license plate and picture of every car that passes them. The LPRs can be seen on top of police cars, light poles and more throughout...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US

Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list!. You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one place or the other because of how comfy the lounge chairs are!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriot Front#Mayor#Politics Local
cbs4indy.com

Business incubator aims to revitalize Far East Side community

INDIANAPOLIS — Jarvay Robertson may be from the Far East Side, but the kitchen is where he feels most at home. As owner and executive chef of Reckless Love Café, he operates his small business out of P30 on North Post Road. Using the shared kitchen space, he said it’s taken his operations of catering and cooking to another level.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
cbs4indy.com

New training to raise awareness for mental health in minority communities

INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide non-profit health provider ASPIN is offering a new training aimed at fighting the stigma around getting help with mental health in minority communities. The training is for community health workers and other trusted members of the community. They will be trained to recognize signs and symptoms...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for help finding missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help after a woman went missing in late August. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Patricia Coakley was last seen in the 300 block of South Ritter Avenue on Friday, August 26. She has been deemed a danger to herself and might need medical attention.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Section of Broad Ripple Avenue closing for improvement project

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. — People taking Broad Ripple Avenue should be on the lookout for a road closure starting Tuesday. The Indianapolis Department of Public works said crews are starting Phase One of construction on Broad Ripple Avenue Tuesday. This phase will close the road from east of the Winthrop Avenue intersection to Guilford Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for person of interest in Walmart parking lot shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a person of interest in a weekend shooting at a Lafayette Walmart. The Lafayette Police Department said the investigation is connected to a shooting at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Drive. Officers found 33-year-old Casey Lewis shot to death in the parking lot.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy