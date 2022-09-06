Read full article on original website
Improving Union Station
Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction …. IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside …. Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and …. Man dead...
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
Water will still flow as deal seeks to force financially troubled landlord out of Indiana apartment market
INDIANAPOLIS — A New Jersey-based not-for-profit company that owns four large apartment complexes with more than 1,100 units in Indianapolis will be forced out of the state’s housing market after a settlement regarding overdue utility bills with Citizens Energy, the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Attorney General.
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. 4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops …. Increasing mental health awareness in minority...
Indianapolis adding 200 license plate readers by Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — By Friday, more than 200 license plate readers will be in use across Indianapolis. The devices, commonly known as LPRs, capture the license plate and picture of every car that passes them. The LPRs can be seen on top of police cars, light poles and more throughout...
‘Just filthy’: Passengers, advocates agree bus station in need of serious upgrade
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyreese Falkner just got off a bus from Bloomington on his way to Fort Wayne when he stepped out of the Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. ”Just filthy, nasty, need to be cleaned up, remodeled, do something special,” he said. ”It looks like everybody in the world ignored it.”
4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list!. You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one place or the other because of how comfy the lounge chairs are!
IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue.
Business incubator aims to revitalize Far East Side community
INDIANAPOLIS — Jarvay Robertson may be from the Far East Side, but the kitchen is where he feels most at home. As owner and executive chef of Reckless Love Café, he operates his small business out of P30 on North Post Road. Using the shared kitchen space, he said it’s taken his operations of catering and cooking to another level.
IMPD arrests suspect after ‘disturbance’ between friends leads to Labor Day shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection with a Labor Day shooting that left a man in serious condition. Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Gray Street, where they found a man had been shot.
Contractor pleads guilty in Muncie corruption case, ordered to pay $104,750 in restitution
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County contractor avoided prison time but will pay a hefty price after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme discovered as part of a federal investigation. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered 54-year-old Rodney A. Barber to pay $104,750 in restitution to the Muncie...
Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue.
Family shares 4-year-old's battle with cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
A local family from Spencer, Indiana is sharing their toughest struggles in hopes to shed light on childhood cancer. Family shares 4-year-old’s battle with cancer during …. 4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops …. Increasing mental health awareness in minority communities. Naked man...
New training to raise awareness for mental health in minority communities
INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide non-profit health provider ASPIN is offering a new training aimed at fighting the stigma around getting help with mental health in minority communities. The training is for community health workers and other trusted members of the community. They will be trained to recognize signs and symptoms...
Police looking for help finding missing Indianapolis woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help after a woman went missing in late August. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Patricia Coakley was last seen in the 300 block of South Ritter Avenue on Friday, August 26. She has been deemed a danger to herself and might need medical attention.
Irvington family terrified after home shot at three times in the past month
IRVINGTON, Ind.- The front window is shattered. The basement window is shot out. The jeep and shed in the backyard are both pierced with bullet holes. The same Irvington home has been shot at three times in just the past month. “Oh, it was terrifying,” said Lance Huffman, an Irvington...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and his 3 children
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of Kyle Moorman and his three young children after their bodies and Mooreman’s car were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side in July. After the bodies were recovered from the pond...
Section of Broad Ripple Avenue closing for improvement project
BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. — People taking Broad Ripple Avenue should be on the lookout for a road closure starting Tuesday. The Indianapolis Department of Public works said crews are starting Phase One of construction on Broad Ripple Avenue Tuesday. This phase will close the road from east of the Winthrop Avenue intersection to Guilford Avenue.
Police looking for person of interest in Walmart parking lot shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a person of interest in a weekend shooting at a Lafayette Walmart. The Lafayette Police Department said the investigation is connected to a shooting at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Drive. Officers found 33-year-old Casey Lewis shot to death in the parking lot.
