Cubs place standout C Willson Contreras on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Contreras has experienced troubles with the ankle since hurting it on Aug. 11 in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa.

Contreras, 30, is batting .246 with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs in 107 games. It marks the fourth time he has hit more than 20 homers.

He is slated to become a free agent following the season.

Chicago also activated left-hander Wade Miley (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday night’s home game against the Cincinnati Reds.

This marks just the fifth start of the season for Miley, who also had elbow issues earlier the season. The 35-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA with his most recent appearance coming on June 10.

Chicago also activated outfielder Michael Hermosillo (quadriceps) from the 60-day list and designated right-handers Luke Farrell and Nicholas Padilla for assignment.

Hermosillo is 2-for-28 (.071) with two RBIs in 17 games with the Cubs this season. Farrell had a 4.09 ERA in four appearances (two starts) and Padilla had a 5.40 ERA in one appearance.

–Field Level Media

Watch: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers

Laura Vita, 23, was attending a game with her friends in the Wrigley Field bleachers Tuesday night. She was excited to watch former Chicago Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. play again. Almora was a key member of the 2016 Cubs World Series team, and as the go-ahead runner in the...
Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Nick Madrigal on Cubs' bench in Thursday matinee

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will move to the bench after leading off the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will replace Madrigal on second base and in the leadoff spot.
Chicago Bullpen Melts Down Again as Cubs Blow 9th Inning Lead in Loss

Chicago Cubs games in the late summer of 2022 continue to be stories that rewrite themselves. After suffering three straight losses at the hands of its bullpen last week, the Cubs arm barn imploded once again on Thursday at Wrigley, blowing a seventh-inning, 2-1 lead over the Cincinnati Reds, and then another 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning.
