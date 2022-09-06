Cubs place standout C Willson Contreras on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Contreras has experienced troubles with the ankle since hurting it on Aug. 11 in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa.

Contreras, 30, is batting .246 with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs in 107 games. It marks the fourth time he has hit more than 20 homers.

He is slated to become a free agent following the season.

Chicago also activated left-hander Wade Miley (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday night’s home game against the Cincinnati Reds.

This marks just the fifth start of the season for Miley, who also had elbow issues earlier the season. The 35-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA with his most recent appearance coming on June 10.

Chicago also activated outfielder Michael Hermosillo (quadriceps) from the 60-day list and designated right-handers Luke Farrell and Nicholas Padilla for assignment.

Hermosillo is 2-for-28 (.071) with two RBIs in 17 games with the Cubs this season. Farrell had a 4.09 ERA in four appearances (two starts) and Padilla had a 5.40 ERA in one appearance.

–Field Level Media

