Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Franco, Glasnow make progress, ready to play in minors

By MARK DIDTLER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco took batting practice Tuesday for Triple-A Durham and is ready to play again in his minor league rehabilitation, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash.

Franco went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. He was lifted after two at-bats Monday in his second game after resuming his rehabilitation assignment.

Cash said Franco will be in Durham's lineup on Wednesday. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to throw one inning for Durham Wednesday night in his first game since Tommy John surgery.

Franco played part of one game in mid-August for Durham but departed early due to hand soreness and was shut down.

“He wanted to come in today and he hit, 40 to 50 swings, and felt good,” Cash said before the Rays played Boston on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old Franco also missed 23 games earlier this year with a strained right quadriceps. He has a .260 average along with five homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games.

Franco signed an $182 million, 11-year contract in November that includes a club option for 2033. The deal could be worth up to $223 million with incentives if the club option is exercised.

Glasnow, the Rays’ opening day starter in 2021, hasn’t pitched this season. He had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021 after posting a 5-2 record with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts.

Glasnow agreed to $30.35 million, two-year contract for 2023-24 on Aug, 26.

All-Star starter Shane McClanahan, on the IL with a left shoulder impingement, threw 15 to 20 pitches off a bullpen mound. He is expected to throw again this week.

Cash said “if that goes well” McClanahan could move closer to a return to the rotation.

McClanahan can come off the IL on Sept. 15.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe, on the IL with a right elbow contusion, could be reinstated on Wednesday.

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night and placed on the paternity list.

Rays pitching coach Kyle Synder said Rasmussen's wife gave birth to a son early Tuesday.

Right-hander Yonny Chirinos was reinstated from the 60-day IL. He had Tommy John on Aug, 24, 2020. He had a number of setbacks, including a fractured elbow, during his rehab.

“He's been on quite the journey,” Cash said. “Give him a lot of credit for the way he's handed plenty of adversity. Such a good guys, such a good teammate, and really good pitcher.”

Chirinos went 9-5 with a 3.85 ERA in 24 games, including 18 starts, in 2019.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

