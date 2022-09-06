ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma-born war correspondent says teacher inspired him

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Journalists are essential to providing citizens fair and thorough coverage of events across our nation and throughout the globe.

ShapED My Life: Former Oklahoma governor reflects on teachers who inspired him

Mike Boettcher, an NBC war correspondent who now teaches at Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma, said one of his teachers from Ponca City High School set an example that continues inspiring him.

Mike Boettcher, courtesy NBC News

This edition of ShapED My Life tells the story of Boettcher and the teacher who was a large influence upon his life. Watch the above video for the full story.

2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year shares teachers’ influence

‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of Education.

