Oklahoma-born war correspondent says teacher inspired him
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Journalists are essential to providing citizens fair and thorough coverage of events across our nation and throughout the globe.ShapED My Life: Former Oklahoma governor reflects on teachers who inspired him
Mike Boettcher, an NBC war correspondent who now teaches at Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma, said one of his teachers from Ponca City High School set an example that continues inspiring him.
This edition of ShapED My Life tells the story of Boettcher and the teacher who was a large influence upon his life. Watch the above video for the full story.2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year shares teachers’ influence
‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of Education.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0