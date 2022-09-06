School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO