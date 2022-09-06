RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The updated COVID-19 booster will be available for Washoe County residents starting on Thursday, Sept. 7. The booster, known as a bivalent vaccine, was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and CDC last week to help protect against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as several variants. The BA.4 and BA.5 are currently causing the most cases of COVID-19 and are predicted to circulate more this upcoming winter and fall.

