FOX Reno
Lyon County deputy asking for help in locating man involved in armed robbery in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating the man involved in armed robbery in Dayton Wednesday morning. At around 9:41 a.m. on September 7, LCSO received a report of an armed robbery at the...
FOX Reno
Ex-felon sentenced to 10 years for possessing firearm, drug trafficking
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon is sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty in July to counts related to firearm possession and drug trafficking, announced the Washoe County District Attorney on Wednesday. 43-year-old Anika Leeann Porter of Reno was arrested in February...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was killed in a crash on I-80 in Humboldt County on Aug. 30. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to report of a vehicle crash on I-80, near state mile marker 191 (county mile marker 27 in Humboldt County) around 8:39 a.m. This location is approximately 15 miles east of Winnemucca.
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office looking for hit and run crash suspect
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash that occurred on Sept. 4. The crash happened on Jenny's Lane near Farm District Road in Fernley between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Authorities say...
FOX Reno
City of Reno begins nationwide search for next chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is beginning their nationwide recruitment process for the next Chief of Police. The Chief will lead the Reno Police Department under the direction of the Reno City Manager, replacing current Reno Police Chief Jason Soto who is retiring by the end of the year.
FOX Reno
Great Reno Balloon Race returns to Rancho San Rafael Park this weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The world's largest free hot air balloon festival is returning to the Biggest Little City for the weekend. The Great Reno Balloon race will not only take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park but the skies of Reno starting Friday and running through Sunday morning.
FOX Reno
Barrels & Bites returning to Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Barrels & Bites is returning to Reno on Sept. 9. The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Colie Glenn with the Boys & Girls Club and Tony King with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits Lead joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share all the details of what you can expect to happen at the event.
FOX Reno
Railroad ties go up in flames near Hazen, cause unhealthy air quality
HAZEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Churchill County School District schools will be open on Thursday with added precautions in place. School officials ask parents and students not to arrive too early at bus stops and and not to arrive at school before the scheduled time for elementary schools and before 7:50 at middle and high school because there is a limited capacity to house students indoors under supervision before that time.
FOX Reno
Atlantis to host Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Atlantis Casino in Reno will host the Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11 to remember those who died in the 2001 terrorist attack. The Vitalant blood mobile will be in the west parking lot at the Atlantis Casino from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FOX Reno
Updated COVID-19 booster available in Washoe County starting Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The updated COVID-19 booster will be available for Washoe County residents starting on Thursday, Sept. 7. The booster, known as a bivalent vaccine, was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and CDC last week to help protect against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as several variants. The BA.4 and BA.5 are currently causing the most cases of COVID-19 and are predicted to circulate more this upcoming winter and fall.
FOX Reno
Casale's Halfway Club 85th birthday celebration benefiting Eddy House
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Casale’s Halfway Club is celebrating its 85th birthday on Sept. 7!. The family owned restaurant will be doing throwback pricing and all proceeds from food sales will be benefitting the Eddy House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more...
FOX Reno
All-abilities playground at Sparks Marina set to open Friday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Sparks will open the brand new all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina on Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting. The new playground, which is partially funded through generous donations from several organizations, is designed to provide access for kids of all abilities and includes new playground equipment, shade structure and a surrounding fence.
FOX Reno
Well-Being Wednesday: Cardiac Catheterization
Reno, NV - Cardiac catheterization is a low-risk and minimally invasive procedure that examines how well your heart is working. This procedure is performed for diagnostic and international purposes and is available here in Reno at Renown Health. In this segment of Well-Being Wednesday, Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck, a cardiologist with the Renown Institute for Heart and Vascular Health, answers some of the most commonly asked questions about cardiac catheterization.
FOX Reno
Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson to host State of City address on Sept. 12
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson is set to host his State of the City address on Sept. 12. During his video and live speech, Lawson will be joined by members of the Sparks City Council and will discuss the city's resiliency, vision, staff success and pandemic recovery.
FOX Reno
Downtown garden to be dedicated to late Reno mayor Bob Cashell
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A memorial garden will be dedicated to late Reno mayor Bob Cashell next week. A short service will be held at Bicentennial Park on Sept. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available until 6 p.m. at the city hall parking garage in downtown Reno.
FOX Reno
NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
FOX Reno
Reno's first Native American-owned coffee shop opens - with a purpose
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Star Village Coffee opened last week as the first Native American-owned coffee shop in Reno — but owner Joel Zuniga hopes it won't be the last. The retail location, on Mill and Park streets near downtown Reno, is the expansion...
FOX Reno
Custodian at Hug High School inspires others, leaves lasting impression
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most of us have a special teacher or school staff member who made a difference in our lives or left a lasting impression. There's one at Hug High School that's doing just that. Wendell Ware's official job is custodian but he...
FOX Reno
Beer & Chili Festival returns to Grand Sierra Resort in October
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Beer & Chili Festival is coming back to the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) this October. This event will be featuring over two dozen local, regional and national craft beers, along with chili samples and featured menu specialties from local restaurants.
